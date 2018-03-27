Petrol, diesel price on 27th March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 11 paisa, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27th March 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.90
|Kolkata
|75.63
|Mumbai
|80.77
|Chennai
|75.61
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.78
|Aizwal
|68.91
|Ambala
|73.03
|Bangalore
|74.05
|Bhopal
|78.42
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.75
|Chandigarh
|70.11
|Dehradun
|74.97
|Gandhinagar
|72.23
|Gangtok
|75.90
|Guwahati
|74.93
|Hyderabad
|77.20
|Imphal
|71.04
|Itanagar
|68.98
|Jaipur
|75.59
|Jammu
|74.72
|Jullunder
|78.05
|Kohima
|71.40
|Lucknow
|74.47
|Panjim
|67.15
|Patna
|78.42
|Pondicherry
|71.74
|Port Blair
|62.95
|Raipur
|73.36
|Ranchi
|73.63
|Shillong
|72.34
|Shimla
|73.06
|Srinagar
|77.32
|Trivandrum
|76.81
|Silvasa
|70.91
|Daman
|70.84
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.77
|Kolkata
|66.46
|Mumbai
|67.91
|Chennai
|67.25
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.92
|Aizwal
|61.17
|Amabala
|64.26
|Bangalore
|64.84
|Bhopal
|67.10
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.41
|Chandigarh
|61.91
|Deharadun
|64.27
|Gandhinagar
|68.48
|Gangtok
|65.50
|Guwahati
|66.54
|Hyderabad
|69.28
|Imphal
|61.92
|Itnagar
|61.19
|Jaipur
|68.02
|Jammu
|64.96
|Jullunder
|63.80
|Kohima
|62.19
|Lucknow
|64.11
|Panjim
|64.86
|Patna
|68.37
|Pondicherry
|65.86
|Port Blair
|59.90
|Raipur
|68.88
|Ranchi
|67.38
|Shillong
|63.59
|Shimla
|63.43
|Srinagar
|67.09
|Trivandrum
|69.22
|Silvasa
|64.53
|Daman
|64.46
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city