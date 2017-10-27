Petrol, diesel price on 27th October 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Both petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 7 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27th October 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 68.72 Kolkata 71.49 Mumbai 75.83 Chennai 71.21

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 64.73 Aizwal 64.85 Amabala 68.28 Bangalore 69.79 Bhopal 73.43 Bhubaneshwar 67.61 Chandigarh 66.10 Deharadun 71.68 Gandhinagar 68.10 Gangtok 71.65 Guwahati 70.60 Hyderabad 72.76 Imphal 66.91 Itnagar 65.00 Jaipur 71.33 Jammu 70.43 Jullunder 73.69 Kohima 67.22 Lucknow 71.19 Panjim 63.30 Patna 73.07 Pondicherry 67.71 Port Blair 59.41 Raipur 69.26 Ranchi 70.35 Shillong 68.15 Shimla 69.40 Srinagar 73.10 Trivandrum 72.51 Silvasa 66.91 Daman 66.84

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 57.28 Kolkata 59.94 Mumbai 59.85 Chennai 60.31

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 55.50 Aizwal 54.84 Ambala 57.18 Bangalore 57.84 Bhopal 59.65 Bhubaneshwar 61.41 Chandigarh 55.60 Dehradun 59.25 Gandhinagar 61.50 Gangtok 59.05 Guwahati 59.70 Hyderabad 62.23 Imphal 55.54 Itanagar 54.91 Jaipur 61.29 Jammu 58.31 Jullunder 57.38 Kohima 55.77 Lucknow 58.56 Panjim 58.22 Patna 60.92 Pondicherry 59.25 Port Blair 53.96 Raipur 61.94 Ranchi 60.60 Shillong 57.07 Shimla 57.48 Srinagar 60.52 Trivandrum 62.31 Silvasa 58.03 Daman 57.96

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city