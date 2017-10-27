Petrol, diesel price on 27th October 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Both petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 7 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27th October 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.72
|Kolkata
|71.49
|Mumbai
|75.83
|Chennai
|71.21
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.73
|Aizwal
|64.85
|Amabala
|68.28
|Bangalore
|69.79
|Bhopal
|73.43
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.61
|Chandigarh
|66.10
|Deharadun
|71.68
|Gandhinagar
|68.10
|Gangtok
|71.65
|Guwahati
|70.60
|Hyderabad
|72.76
|Imphal
|66.91
|Itnagar
|65.00
|Jaipur
|71.33
|Jammu
|70.43
|Jullunder
|73.69
|Kohima
|67.22
|Lucknow
|71.19
|Panjim
|63.30
|Patna
|73.07
|Pondicherry
|67.71
|Port Blair
|59.41
|Raipur
|69.26
|Ranchi
|70.35
|Shillong
|68.15
|Shimla
|69.40
|Srinagar
|73.10
|Trivandrum
|72.51
|Silvasa
|66.91
|Daman
|66.84
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|57.28
|Kolkata
|59.94
|Mumbai
|59.85
|Chennai
|60.31
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.50
|Aizwal
|54.84
|Ambala
|57.18
|Bangalore
|57.84
|Bhopal
|59.65
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.41
|Chandigarh
|55.60
|Dehradun
|59.25
|Gandhinagar
|61.50
|Gangtok
|59.05
|Guwahati
|59.70
|Hyderabad
|62.23
|Imphal
|55.54
|Itanagar
|54.91
|Jaipur
|61.29
|Jammu
|58.31
|Jullunder
|57.38
|Kohima
|55.77
|Lucknow
|58.56
|Panjim
|58.22
|Patna
|60.92
|Pondicherry
|59.25
|Port Blair
|53.96
|Raipur
|61.94
|Ranchi
|60.60
|Shillong
|57.07
|Shimla
|57.48
|Srinagar
|60.52
|Trivandrum
|62.31
|Silvasa
|58.03
|Daman
|57.96
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city