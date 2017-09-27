Petrol, diesel price on 27th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 27th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were slashed by 0 paise per litre while diesel prices were hiked by 0 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.41
|Kolkata
|73.15
|Mumbai
|79.52
|Chennai
|72.99
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.32
|Aizwal
|66.45
|Amabala
|69.96
|Bangalore
|71.51
|Bhopal
|76.81
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.28
|Chandigarh
|70.55
|Deharadun
|73.01
|Gandhinagar
|72.23
|Gangtok
|73.30
|Guwahati
|72.37
|Hyderabad
|74.56
|Imphal
|68.57
|Itnagar
|66.59
|Jaipur
|73.05
|Jammu
|72.07
|Jullunder
|75.44
|Kohima
|68.87
|Lucknow
|72.51
|Panjim
|64.86
|Patna
|74.74
|Pondicherry
|69.35
|Port Blair
|60.82
|Raipur
|70.92
|Ranchi
|71.68
|Shillong
|69.81
|Shimla
|71.09
|Srinagar
|74.74
|Trivandrum
|74.26
|Silvasa
|68.54
|Daman
|68.47
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.68
|Kolkata
|61.34
|Mumbai
|62.33
|Chennai
|61.81
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.86
|Aizwal
|56.19
|Ambala
|58.58
|Bangalore
|58.79
|Bhopal
|65.13
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.92
|Chandigarh
|59.52
|Dehradun
|60.45
|Gandhinagar
|65.21
|Gangtok
|60.45
|Guwahati
|61.18
|Hyderabad
|63.75
|Imphal
|56.91
|Itanagar
|56.26
|Jaipur
|62.75
|Jammu
|59.71
|Jullunder
|58.75
|Kohima
|57.14
|Lucknow
|59.76
|Panjim
|59.65
|Patna
|62.35
|Pondicherry
|60.68
|Port Blair
|55.23
|Raipur
|63.44
|Ranchi
|62.06
|Shillong
|58.46
|Shimla
|58.87
|Srinagar
|61.19
|Trivandrum
|63.81
|Silvasa
|59.43
|Daman
|59.37
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city