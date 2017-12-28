Petrol, diesel price on 28th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 9 paise while and diesel prices were hiked by 7 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 28th December 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.81
|Kolkata
|72.56
|Mumbai
|77.71
|Chennai
|72.36
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.81
|Aizwal
|65.95
|Ambala
|69.42
|Bangalore
|70.89
|Bhopal
|74.52
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.69
|Chandigarh
|67.14
|Dehradun
|72.54
|Gandhinagar
|69.07
|Gangtok
|72.75
|Guwahati
|71.74
|Hyderabad
|73.92
|Imphal
|68.01
|Itanagar
|66.05
|Jaipur
|72.43
|Jammu
|71.49
|Jullunder
|74.82
|Kohima
|68.35
|Lucknow
|72.04
|Panjim
|64.30
|Patna
|74.15
|Pondicherry
|68.74
|Port Blair
|60.32
|Raipur
|70.33
|Ranchi
|71.21
|Shillong
|69.31
|Shimla
|70.53
|Srinagar
|74.19
|Trivandrum
|73.61
|Silvasa
|67.94
|Daman
|67.87
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|59.47
|Kolkata
|62.13
|Mumbai
|62.97
|Chennai
|62.65
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|57.68
|Aizwal
|57.01
|Amabala
|59.42
|Bangalore
|60.46
|Bhopal
|61.94
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.77
|Chandigarh
|57.72
|Deharadun
|60.59
|Gandhinagar
|63.59
|Gangtok
|61.25
|Guwahati
|62.02
|Hyderabad
|64.61
|Imphal
|57.70
|Itnagar
|57.04
|Jaipur
|63.53
|Jammu
|60.49
|Jullunder
|59.53
|Kohima
|57.96
|Lucknow
|60.43
|Panjim
|60.45
|Patna
|63.15
|Pondicherry
|61.46
|Port Blair
|55.94
|Raipur
|64.28
|Ranchi
|62.89
|Shillong
|59.32
|Shimla
|59.69
|Srinagar
|62.71
|Trivandrum
|64.62
|Silvasa
|60.21
|Daman
|60.14
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city