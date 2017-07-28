Petrol, diesel price on 28th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 28th July 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by up to 0.1 paise and diesel by 0.09 paisa, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 28th July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 28th July 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.69
|Kolkata
|68.00
|Mumbai
|74.02
|Chennai
|67.18
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|64.94
|Gurgaon
|64.69
|Noida
|68.13
|Ghaziabad
|68.01
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.96
|Aizwal
|61.10
|Amabala
|64.27
|Bangalore
|65.87
|Bhopal
|71.26
|Bhubaneshwar
|64.00
|Chandigarh
|64.86
|Deharadun
|69.19
|Gandhinagar
|66.41
|Gangtok
|67.70
|Guwahati
|67.49
|Hyderabad
|68.72
|Imphal
|63.11
|Itnagar
|61.17
|Jaipur
|67.41
|Jammu
|66.72
|Jullunder
|69.58
|Kohima
|63.38
|Lucknow
|68.07
|Panjim
|58.71
|Patna
|69.24
|Pondicherry
|63.34
|Port Blair
|55.90
|Raipur
|65.46
|Ranchi
|67.18
|Shillong
|64.16
|Shimla
|65.60
|Srinagar
|69.48
|Trivandrum
|68.59
|Silvasa
|63.09
|Daman
|63.01
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|55.03
|Kolkata
|57.77
|Mumbai
|58.58
|Chennai
|58.02
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|55.54
|Gurgaon
|55.31
|Noida
|56.03
|Ghaziabad
|55.91
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.30
|Aizwal
|52.67
|Ambala
|54.91
|Bangalore
|55.17
|Bhopal
|61.54
|Bhubaneshwar
|59.35
|Chandigarh
|55.82
|Dehradun
|58.32
|Gandhinagar
|61.18
|Gangtok
|56.85
|Guwahati
|57.92
|Hyderabad
|59.93
|Imphal
|53.39
|Itanagar
|52.72
|Jaipur
|59.05
|Jammu
|56.23
|Jullunder
|55.21
|Kohima
|53.60
|Lucknow
|55.99
|Panjim
|56.03
|Patna
|58.72
|Pondicherry
|56.77
|Port Blair
|51.81
|Raipur
|59.66
|Ranchi
|58.36
|Shillong
|54.80
|Shimla
|55.37
|Srinagar
|58.52
|Trivandrum
|60.10
|Silvasa
|55.82
|Daman
|55.74
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.