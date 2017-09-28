Petrol, diesel price on 28th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 28th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were slashed by 5 paise per litre while diesel prices were hiked by 2 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.46
|Kolkata
|73.20
|Mumbai
|79.57
|Chennai
|73.04
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.37
|Aizwal
|66.49
|Amabala70.01
|70.01
|Bangalore
|71.56
|Bhopal
|76.87
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.33
|Chandigarh
|70.60
|Deharadun
|73.05
|Gandhinagar
|72.28
|Gangtok
|73.35
|Guwahati
|72.42
|Hyderabad
|74.61
|Imphal
|68.62
|Itnagar
|66.64
|Jaipur
|73.10
|Jammu
|72.12
|Jullunder
|75.49
|Kohima
|68.92
|Lucknow
|72.55
|Panjim
|64.91
|Patna
|74.79
|Pondicherry
|69.40
|Port Blair
|60.86
|Raipur
|70.97
|Ranchi
|71.72
|Shillong
|69.86
|Shimla
|71.14
|Srinagar
|74.79
|Trivandrum
|74.31
|Silvasa
|68.58
|Daman
|68.51
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.70
|Kolkata
|61.36
|Mumbai
|62.36
|Chennai
|61.83
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.88
|Aizwal
|56.20
|Ambala
|58.60
|Bangalore
|58.81
|Bhopal
|65.16
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.94
|Chandigarh
|59.54
|Dehradun
|60.46
|Gandhinagar
|65.23
|Gangtok
|60.45
|Guwahati
|61.20
|Hyderabad
|63.78
|Imphal
|56.93
|Itanagar
|56.28
|Jaipur
|62.77
|Jammu
|59.73
|Jullunder
|58.77
|Kohima
|57.16
|Lucknow
|59.77
|Panjim
|59.67
|Patna
|62.37
|Pondicherry
|60.70
|Port Blair
|55.24
|Raipur
|63.46
|Ranchi
|62.08
|Shillong
|58.48
|Shimla
|58.89
|Srinagar
|61.93
|Trivandrum
|63.83
|Silvasa
|59.45
|Daman
|59.39
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city