Petrol, diesel price on 29th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Both petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 9 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 29th December 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.91
|Kolkata
|72.65
|Mumbai
|77.80
|Chennai
|72.45
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.89
|Aizwal
|66.04
|Ambala
|69.54
|Bangalore
|70.99
|Bhopal
|74.64
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.78
|Chandigarh
|67.23
|Dehradun
|72.61
|Gandhinagar
|69.20
|Gangtok
|72.85
|Guwahati
|71.84
|Hyderabad
|74.01
|Imphal
|68.10
|Itanagar
|66.13
|Jaipur
|72.55
|Jammu
|71.57
|Jullunder
|74.91
|Kohima
|68.43
|Lucknow
|72.11
|Panjim
|64.38
|Patna
|74.24
|Pondicherry
|68.83
|Port Blair
|60.39
|Raipur
|70.42
|Ranchi
|71.28
|Shillong
|69.40
|Shimla
|70.62
|Srinagar
|74.27
|Trivandrum
|73.70
|Silvasa
|68.02
|Daman
|67.96
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|59.56
|Kolkata
|62.22
|Mumbai
|63.10
|Chennai
|62.75
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|57.77
|Aizwal
|57.09
|Amabala
|59.55
|Bangalore
|60.56
|Bhopal
|62.06
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.87
|Chandigarh
|57.81
|Deharadun
|60.67
|Gandhinagar
|63.73
|Gangtok
|61.35
|Guwahati
|62.11
|Hyderabad
|64.71
|Imphal
|57.79
|Itnagar
|57.12
|Jaipur
|63.65
|Jammu
|60.58
|Jullunder
|59.62
|Kohima
|58.05
|Lucknow
|60.51
|Panjim
|60.54
|Patna
|63.24
|Pondicherry
|61.55
|Port Blair
|56.03
|Raipur
|64.38
|Ranchi
|62.98
|Shillong
|59.41
|Shimla
|59.78
|Srinagar
|62.80
|Trivandrum
|64.72
|Silvasa
|60.30
|Daman
|60.23
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city