Petrol, diesel price on 29th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 7 paise and diesel prices were raised by 8 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 29th January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.84
|Kolkata
|75.54
|Mumbai
|80.71
|Chennai
|75.55
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.67
|Aizwal
|68.81
|Ambala
|72.97
|Bangalore
|73.99
|Bhopal
|78.63
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.69
|Chandigarh
|70.05
|Dehradun
|74.92
|Gandhinagar
|72.44
|Gangtok
|75.75
|Guwahati
|74.90
|Hyderabad
|77.13
|Imphal
|70.98
|Itanagar
|68.91
|Jaipur
|75.80
|Jammu
|74.44
|Jullunder
|77.94
|Kohima
|71.31
|Lucknow
|74.42
|Panjim
|67.10
|Patna
|77.15
|Pondicherry
|71.68
|Port Blair
|62.90
|Raipur
|73.31
|Ranchi
|73.59
|Shillong
|72.28
|Shimla
|73.00
|Srinagar
|77.14
|Trivandrum
|76.75
|Silvasa
|70.85
|Daman
|70.78
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.93
|Kolkata
|66.60
|Mumbai
|68.08
|Chennai
|67.42
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|62.02
|Aizwal
|61.28
|Amabala
|64.43
|Bangalore
|65.01
|Bhopal
|67.53
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.58
|Chandigarh
|62.06
|Deharadun
|64.41
|Gandhinagar
|68.92
|Gangtok
|65.65
|Guwahati
|66.74
|Hyderabad
|69.46
|Imphal
|62.07
|Itnagar
|61.33
|Jaipur
|68.45
|Jammu
|64.92
|Jullunder
|63.91
|Kohima
|62.32
|Lucknow
|64.25
|Panjim
|65.02
|Patna
|67.69
|Pondicherry
|66.03
|Port Blair
|60.05
|Raipur
|69.06
|Ranchi
|67.54
|Shillong
|63.75
|Shimla
|63.59
|Srinagar
|67.14
|Trivandrum
|69.39
|Silvasa
|64.69
|Daman
|64.62
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city