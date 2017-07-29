Petrol, diesel price on 29th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 29th July 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 0.18 paise and diesel by 0.16 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 29th July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 29th July 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.87
|Kolkata
|68.14
|Mumbai
|74.20
|Chennai
|67.37
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|65.12
|Gurgaon
|64.87
|Noida
|68.27
|Ghaziabad
|68.15
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.13
|Aizwal
|61.27
|Amabala
|64.45
|Bangalore
|66.05
|Bhopal
|71.44
|Bhubaneshwar
|64.17
|Chandigarh
|65.04
|Deharadun
|69.33
|Gandhinagar
|66.60
|Gangtok
|67.9
|Guwahati
|67.68
|Hyderabad
|68.91
|Imphal
|63.28
|Itnagar
|61.34
|Jaipur
|67.59
|Jammu
|66.89
|Jullunder
|69.77
|Kohima
|63.56
|Lucknow
|68.21
|Panjim
|58.88
|Patna
|69.42
|Pondicherry
|63.51
|Port Blair
|56.05
|Raipur
|65.64
|Ranchi
|67.32
|Shillong
|64.33
|Shimla
|65.77
|Srinagar
|69.66
|Trivandrum
|68.78
|Silvasa
|63.26
|Daman
|63.18
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|55.19
|Kolkata
|57.94
|Mumbai
|58.75
|Chennai
|58.20
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|55.70
|Gurgaon
|55.47
|Noida
|56.17
|Ghaziabad
|56.05
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.46
|Aizwal
|52.83
|Ambala
|55.08
|Bangalore
|55.34
|Bhopal
|61.71
|Bhubaneshwar
|59.52
|Chandigarh
|55.99
|Dehradun
|58.49
|Gandhinagar
|61.36
|Gangtok
|57
|Guwahati
|58.09
|Hyderabad
|60.11
|Imphal
|53.56
|Itanagar
|52.88
|Jaipur
|59.23
|Jammu
|56.39
|Jullunder
|55.37
|Kohima
|53.76
|Lucknow
|56.13
|Panjim
|56.20
|Patna
|58.89
|Pondicherry
|56.93
|Port Blair
|51.96
|Raipur
|59.84
|Ranchi
|58.53
|Shillong
|54.96
|Shimla
|55.53
|Srinagar
|58.68
|Trivandrum
|60.27
|Silvasa
|55.98
|Daman
|55.91
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.