Petrol, diesel price on 29th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 29th July 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2017 - 08:33
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 0.18 paise and diesel by 0.16 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 29th July 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 29th July 2017)

  (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 64.87
Kolkata 68.14
Mumbai 74.20
Chennai 67.37

Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region

Faridabad 65.12
Gurgaon 64.87
Noida 68.27
Ghaziabad 68.15

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 61.13
Aizwal 61.27
Amabala 64.45
Bangalore 66.05
Bhopal 71.44
Bhubaneshwar 64.17
Chandigarh 65.04
Deharadun 69.33
Gandhinagar 66.60
Gangtok 67.9
Guwahati 67.68
Hyderabad 68.91
Imphal 63.28
Itnagar 61.34
Jaipur 67.59
Jammu 66.89
Jullunder 69.77
Kohima 63.56
Lucknow 68.21
Panjim 58.88
Patna 69.42
Pondicherry 63.51
Port Blair 56.05
Raipur 65.64
Ranchi 67.32
Shillong 64.33
Shimla 65.77
Srinagar 69.66
Trivandrum 68.78
Silvasa 63.26
Daman 63.18

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

New Delhi 55.19
Kolkata 57.94
Mumbai 58.75
Chennai 58.20

Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region

Faridabad 55.70
Gurgaon 55.47
Noida 56.17
Ghaziabad 56.05

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 53.46
Aizwal 52.83
Ambala 55.08
Bangalore 55.34
Bhopal 61.71
Bhubaneshwar 59.52
Chandigarh 55.99
Dehradun 58.49
Gandhinagar 61.36
Gangtok 57
Guwahati 58.09
Hyderabad 60.11
Imphal 53.56
Itanagar 52.88
Jaipur 59.23
Jammu 56.39
Jullunder 55.37
Kohima 53.76
Lucknow 56.13
Panjim 56.20
Patna 58.89
Pondicherry 56.93
Port Blair 51.96
Raipur 59.84
Ranchi 58.53
Shillong 54.96
Shimla 55.53
Srinagar 58.68
Trivandrum 60.27
Silvasa 55.98
Daman 55.91

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.

