Petrol, diesel price on 29th November 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Both petrol and diesel prices were unchanged per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 29th 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.26
|Kolkata
|72.02
|Mumbai
|76.52
|Chennai
|71.78
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.29
|Aizwal
|65.43
|Ambala
|68.82
|Bangalore
|70.33
|Bhopal
|73.97
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.14
|Chandigarh
|66.62
|Dehradun
|72.11
|Gandhinagar
|68.10
|Gangtok
|72.25
|Guwahati
|71.17
|Hyderabad
|73.33
|Imphal
|67.47
|Itanagar
|67.47
|Jaipur
|71.87
|Jammu
|70.95
|Jullunder
|74.25
|Kohima
|67.81
|Lucknow
|71.61
|Panjim
|63.79
|Patna
|73.61
|Pondicherry
|68.21
|Port Blair
|59.86
|Raipur
|69.79
|Ranchi
|70.77
|Shillong
|68.77
|Shimla
|69.98
|Srinagar
|73.65
|Trivandrum
|73.03
|Silvasa
|67.41
|Daman
|67.34
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.37
|Kolkata
|61.03
|Mumbai
|61.03
|Chennai
|61.47
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.61
|Aizwal
|55.95
|Amabala
|58.27
|Bangalore
|59.19
|Bhopal
|60.62
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.59
|Chandigarh
|56.65
|Deharadun
|59.65
|Gandhinagar
|62.16
|Gangtok
|60.20
|Guwahati
|60.85
|Hyderabad
|63.41
|Imphal
|56.62
|Itnagar
|55.98
|Jaipur
|62.25
|Jammu
|59.40
|Jullunder
|58.45
|Kohima
|56.89
|Lucknow
|59.49
|Panjim
|59.33
|Patna
|62.03
|Pondicherry
|60.34
|Port Blair
|54.95
|Raipur
|63.11
|Ranchi
|61.74
|Shillong
|58.23
|Shimla
|58.59
|Srinagar
|61.62
|Trivandrum
|63.45
|Silvasa
|59.10
|Daman
|59.04
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city