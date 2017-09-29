Petrol, diesel price on 29th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 29th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were slashed by 10 paise per litre while diesel prices were hiked by 8 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 29th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.56
|Kolkata
|73.30
|Mumbai
|79.67
|Chennai
|73.15
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.46
|Aizwal
|66.59
|Amabala70.01
|70.11
|Bangalore
|71.67
|Bhopal
|76.97
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.43
|Chandigarh
|70.70
|Deharadun
|73.13
|Gandhinagar
|72.38
|Gangtok
|73.45
|Guwahati
|72.52
|Hyderabad
|74.72
|Imphal
|68.72
|Itnagar
|66.73
|Jaipur
|73.20
|Jammu
|72.22
|Jullunder
|75.59
|Kohima
|68.02
|Lucknow
|72.63
|Panjim
|65.00
|Patna
|74.89
|Pondicherry
|69.50
|Port Blair
|60.94
|Raipur
|71.07
|Ranchi
|71.80
|Shillong
|69.96
|Shimla
|71.24
|Srinagar
|74.89
|Trivandrum
|74.42
|Silvasa
|68.68
|Daman
|68.61
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.78
|Kolkata
|61.44
|Mumbai
|62.44
|Chennai
|61.91
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.96
|Aizwal
|56.28
|Ambala
|58.68
|Bangalore
|58.89
|Bhopal
|65.24
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.03
|Chandigarh
|59.62
|Dehradun
|60.53
|Gandhinagar
|65.32
|Gangtok
|60.55
|Guwahati
|61.28
|Hyderabad
|63.86
|Imphal
|57.01
|Itanagar
|56.35
|Jaipur
|62.85
|Jammu
|59.80
|Jullunder
|58.85
|Kohima
|57.23
|Lucknow
|59.84
|Panjim
|59.75
|Patna
|62.45
|Pondicherry
|60.78
|Port Blair
|55.32
|Raipur
|63.55
|Ranchi
|62.17
|Shillong
|58.56
|Shimla
|58.97
|Srinagar
|62.01
|Trivandrum
|63.92
|Silvasa
|59.54
|Daman
|59.47
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city