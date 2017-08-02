Petrol, diesel price on 2nd August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 2nd August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 7 paise and diesel by 6 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 2nd August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 2nd 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|65.47
|Kolkata
|68.61
|Mumbai
|74.63
|Chennai
|67.78
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|65.69
|Gurgaon
|65.45
|Noida
|68.73
|Ghaziabad
|68.62
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.65
|Aizwal
|61.78
|Amabala
|65.04
|Bangalore
|66.46
|Bhopal
|72.05
|Bhubaneshwar
|64.60
|Chandigarh
|65.61
|Deharadun
|69.74
|Gandhinagar
|67.16
|Gangtok
|68.40
|Guwahati
|68.10
|Hyderabad
|69.31
|Imphal
|63.72
|Itnagar
|61.92
|Jaipur
|68.00
|Jammu
|67.33
|Jullunder
|70.39
|Kohima
|64.03
|Lucknow
|68.68
|Panjim
|59.31
|Patna
|69.85
|Pondicherry
|64.55
|Port Blair
|56.51
|Raipur
|66.06
|Ranchi
|67.79
|Shillong
|64.96
|Shimla
|66.15
|Srinagar
|70.00
|Trivandrum
|69.13
|Silvasa
|63.78
|Daman
|63.71
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|55.64
|Kolkata
|58.29
|Mumbai
|59.10
|Chennai
|58.55
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|56.12
|Gurgaon
|55.90
|Noida
|56.53
|Ghaziabad
|56.42
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.90
|Aizwal
|53.26
|Ambala
|55.53
|Bangalore
|55.68
|Bhopal
|62.19
|Bhubaneshwar
|59.86
|Chandigarh
|56.42
|Dehradun
|58.77
|Gandhinagar
|61.81
|Gangtok
|57.45
|Guwahati
|58.44
|Hyderabad
|60.44
|Imphal
|53.92
|Itanagar
|53.32
|Jaipur
|59.57
|Jammu
|56.75
|Jullunder
|55.81
|Kohima
|54.16
|Lucknow
|56.51
|Panjim
|56.53
|Patna
|59.24
|Pondicherry
|57.56
|Port Blair
|52.33
|Raipur
|60.18
|Ranchi
|58.88
|Shillong
|55.44
|Shimla
|55.85
|Srinagar
|58.96
|Trivandrum
|60.55
|Silvasa
|56.38
|Daman
|56.31
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.