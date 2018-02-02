Petrol, diesel price on 2nd February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 5 paise while diesel prices remained unchanged paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 2nd February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|73.10
|Kolkata
|75.79
|Mumbai
|80.96
|Chennai
|75.82
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.97
|Aizwal
|69.10
|Ambala
|73.23
|Bangalore
|74.25
|Bhopal
|78.90
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.94
|Chandigarh
|70.30
|Dehradun
|75.13
|Gandhinagar
|72.69
|Gangtok
|76.10
|Guwahati
|75.14
|Hyderabad
|77.41
|Imphal
|71.24
|Itanagar
|69.16
|Jaipur
|76.07
|Jammu
|74.69
|Jullunder
|78.21
|Kohima
|71.59
|Lucknow
|74.62
|Panjim
|67.33
|Patna
|77.46
|Pondicherry
|71.93
|Port Blair
|63.11
|Raipur
|73.56
|Ranchi
|73.79
|Shillong
|72.53
|Shimla
|73.25
|Srinagar
|77.39
|Trivandrum
|77.02
|Silvasa
|71.10
|Daman
|71.03
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.11
|Kolkata
|66.78
|Mumbai
|68.27
|Chennai
|67.62
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|62.25
|Aizwal
|61.50
|Amabala
|64.61
|Bangalore
|65.19
|Bhopal
|67.72
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.78
|Chandigarh
|62.24
|Deharadun
|64.56
|Gandhinagar
|69.11
|Gangtok
|65.85
|Guwahati
|66.90
|Hyderabad
|69.65
|Imphal
|62.25
|Itnagar
|61.52
|Jaipur
|68.63
|Jammu
|65.10
|Jullunder
|64.09
|Kohima
|62.52
|Lucknow
|64.40
|Panjim
|65.20
|Patna
|67.90
|Pondicherry
|66.21
|Port Blair
|60.21
|Raipur
|69.25
|Ranchi
|67.73
|Shillong
|63.93
|Shimla
|63.76
|Srinagar
|67.32
|Trivandrum
|69.58
|Silvasa
|64.87
|Daman
|64.80
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city