Petrol, diesel price on 2nd January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 2nd January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.97
|Kolkata
|72.72
|Mumbai
|77.87
|Chennai
|72.53
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.96
|Aizwal
|66.10
|Ambala
|69.76
|Bangalore
|71.06
|Bhopal
|74.86
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.85
|Chandigarh
|67.30
|Dehradun
|72.67
|Gandhinagar
|69.42
|Gangtok
|72.95
|Guwahati
|71.91
|Hyderabad
|74.09
|Imphal
|68.17
|Itanagar
|66.20
|Jaipur
|72.78
|Jammu
|71.64
|Jullunder
|74.98
|Kohima
|68.50
|Lucknow
|72.17
|Panjim
|64.45
|Patna
|74.31
|Pondicherry
|68.90
|Port Blair
|60.51
|Raipur
|70.49
|Ranchi
|71.33
|Shillong
|69.47
|Shimla
|70.16
|Srinagar
|74.34
|Trivandrum
|73.77
|Silvasa
|68.09
|Daman
|68.02
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|59.76
|Kolkata
|62.42
|Mumbai
|63.43
|Chennai
|62.96
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|57.97
|Aizwal
|57.28
|Amabala
|59.86
|Bangalore
|60.76
|Bhopal
|62.38
|Bhubaneshwar
|64.08
|Chandigarh
|58.01
|Deharadun
|60.84
|Gandhinagar
|64.04
|Gangtok
|61.55
|Guwahati
|62.32
|Hyderabad
|64.92
|Imphal
|57.98
|Itnagar
|57.32
|Jaipur
|63.97
|Jammu
|60.78
|Jullunder
|59.82
|Kohima
|58.25
|Lucknow
|60.68
|Panjim
|60.75
|Patna
|63.45
|Pondicherry
|61.76
|Port Blair
|56.26
|Raipur
|64.59
|Ranchi
|63.19
|Shillong
|59.61
|Shimla
|59.48
|Srinagar
|63.00
|Trivandrum
|64.93
|Silvasa
|60.50
|Daman
|60.43
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city