Petrol, diesel price on 2nd October 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 2nd October 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 7 paise per litre while diesel prices were hiked by15 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 2nd October 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.83
|Kolkata
|73.57
|Mumbai
|79.94
|Chennai
|73.43
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.71
|Aizwal
|66.84
|Amabala
|70.38
|Bangalore
|71.94
|Bhopal
|77.25
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.70
|Chandigarh
|70.97
|Deharadun
|73.34
|Gandhinagar
|72.66
|Gangtok
|73.70
|Guwahati
|72.80
|Hyderabad
|75.01
|Imphal
|68.99
|Itnagar
|66.99
|Jaipur
|73.48
|Jammu
|72.48
|Jullunder
|75.87
|Kohima
|69.28
|Lucknow
|72.84
|Panjim
|65.25
|Patna
|74.16
|Pondicherry
|69.76
|Port Blair
|61.17
|Raipur
|71.33
|Ranchi
|71.01
|Shillong
|70.22
|Shimla
|71.51
|Srinagar
|75.15
|Trivandrum
|74.70
|Silvasa
|68.94
|Daman
|68.87
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|59.07
|Kolkata
|61.73
|Mumbai
|62.75
|Chennai
|62.22
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|57.24
|Aizwal
|56.56
|Ambala
|58.98
|Bangalore
|59.18
|Bhopal
|65.56
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.34
|Chandigarh
|59.91
|Dehradun
|60.78
|Gandhinagar
|65.64
|Gangtok
|60.80
|Guwahati
|61.59
|Hyderabad
|64.18
|Imphal
|57.29
|Itanagar
|56.63
|Jaipur
|63.16
|Jammu
|60.09
|Jullunder
|59.14
|Kohima
|57.52
|Lucknow
|60.09
|Panjim
|60.05
|Patna
|62.74
|Pondicherry
|61.08
|Port Blair
|55.58
|Raipur
|63.86
|Ranchi
|62.47
|Shillong
|58.85
|Shimla
|59.26
|Srinagar
|62.30
|Trivandrum
|64.22
|Silvasa
|59.83
|Daman
|59.76
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city