Petrol, diesel price on 2nd September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 2nd September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 17 paise a litre and diesel by 8 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 2nd September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.43
|Kolkata
|72.18
|Mumbai
|78.54
|Chennai
|71.95
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.39
|Aizwal
|65.51
|Amabala
|68.98
|Bangalore
|70.50
|Bhopal
|75.79
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.31
|Chandigarh
|69.56
|Deharadun
|72.85
|Gandhinagar
|71.21
|Gangtok
|72.30
|Guwahati
|71.33
|Hyderabad
|73.51
|Imphal
|67.60
|Itnagar
|65.66
|Jaipur
|72.04
|Jammu
|71.11
|Jullunder
|74.42
|Kohima
|67.90
|Lucknow
|71.74
|Panjim
|63.95
|Patna
|73.77
|Pondicherry
|68.39
|Port Blair
|60
|Raipur
|69.95
|Ranchi
|70.90
|Shillong
|68.84
|Shimla
|70.10
|Srinagar
|73.78
|Trivandrum
|73.23
|Silvasa
|67.59
|Daman
|67.51
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|57.21
|Kolkata
|59.87
|Mumbai
|60.77
|Chennai
|60.23
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.43
|Aizwal
|54.77
|Ambala
|57.11
|Bangalore
|57.29
|Bhopal
|63.53
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.34
|Chandigarh
|58.02
|Dehradun
|60.40
|Gandhinagar
|63.57
|Gangtok
|59.00
|Guwahati
|59.62
|Hyderabad
|62.16
|Imphal
|55.47
|Itanagar
|54.84
|Jaipur
|61.21
|Jammu
|58.24
|Jullunder
|57.31
|Kohima
|55.70
|Lucknow
|58.50
|Panjim
|58.15
|Patna
|60.85
|Pondicherry
|59.18
|Port Blair
|53.89
|Raipur
|61.86
|Ranchi
|60.52
|Shillong
|57
|Shimla
|57.41
|Srinagar
|60.45
|Trivandrum
|62.24
|Silvasa
|57.96
|Daman
|57.89
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city