Petrol, diesel price on 30th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 8 paise and diesel prices were raised by 7 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.92
|Kolkata
|75.62
|Mumbai
|80.79
|Chennai
|75.63
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.74
|Aizwal
|68.88
|Ambala
|73.05
|Bangalore
|74.07
|Bhopal
|78.71
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.77
|Chandigarh
|70.13
|Dehradun
|74.99
|Gandhinagar
|72.52
|Gangtok
|75.85
|Guwahati
|74.98
|Hyderabad
|77.22
|Imphal
|71.06
|Itanagar
|68.99
|Jaipur
|75.88
|Jammu
|74.52
|Jullunder
|78.02
|Kohima
|71.39
|Lucknow
|74.48
|Panjim
|67.17
|Patna
|77.23
|Pondicherry
|71.76
|Port Blair
|62.96
|Raipur
|73.38
|Ranchi
|73.65
|Shillong
|72.36
|Shimla
|73.08
|Srinagar
|77.22
|Trivandrum
|76.83
|Silvasa
|70.93
|Daman
|70.86
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.00
|Kolkata
|66.67
|Mumbai
|68.15
|Chennai
|67.50
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|62.09
|Aizwal
|61.35
|Amabala
|64.50
|Bangalore
|65.08
|Bhopal
|67.60
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.66
|Chandigarh
|62.13
|Deharadun
|64.47
|Gandhinagar
|68.99
|Gangtok
|65.70
|Guwahati
|66.81
|Hyderabad
|69.53
|Imphal
|62.14
|Itnagar
|61.40
|Jaipur
|68.52
|Jammu
|64.99
|Jullunder
|63.98
|Kohima
|62.39
|Lucknow
|64.31
|Panjim
|65.09
|Patna
|67.77
|Pondicherry
|66.10
|Port Blair
|60.11
|Raipur
|69.13
|Ranchi
|67.62
|Shillong
|63.82
|Shimla
|63.65
|Srinagar
|67.21
|Trivandrum
|69.46
|Silvasa
|64.76
|Daman
|64.69
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city