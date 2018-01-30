Petrol, diesel price on 30th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 8 paise and diesel prices were raised by 7 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th January 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 72.92 Kolkata 75.62 Mumbai 80.79 Chennai 75.63

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 68.74 Aizwal 68.88 Ambala 73.05 Bangalore 74.07 Bhopal 78.71 Bhubaneshwar 71.77 Chandigarh 70.13 Dehradun 74.99 Gandhinagar 72.52 Gangtok 75.85 Guwahati 74.98 Hyderabad 77.22 Imphal 71.06 Itanagar 68.99 Jaipur 75.88 Jammu 74.52 Jullunder 78.02 Kohima 71.39 Lucknow 74.48 Panjim 67.17 Patna 77.23 Pondicherry 71.76 Port Blair 62.96 Raipur 73.38 Ranchi 73.65 Shillong 72.36 Shimla 73.08 Srinagar 77.22 Trivandrum 76.83 Silvasa 70.93 Daman 70.86

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 64.00 Kolkata 66.67 Mumbai 68.15 Chennai 67.50

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 62.09 Aizwal 61.35 Amabala 64.50 Bangalore 65.08 Bhopal 67.60 Bhubaneshwar 68.66 Chandigarh 62.13 Deharadun 64.47 Gandhinagar 68.99 Gangtok 65.70 Guwahati 66.81 Hyderabad 69.53 Imphal 62.14 Itnagar 61.40 Jaipur 68.52 Jammu 64.99 Jullunder 63.98 Kohima 62.39 Lucknow 64.31 Panjim 65.09 Patna 67.77 Pondicherry 66.10 Port Blair 60.11 Raipur 69.13 Ranchi 67.62 Shillong 63.82 Shimla 63.65 Srinagar 67.21 Trivandrum 69.46 Silvasa 64.76 Daman 64.69

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city