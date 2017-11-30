Petrol, diesel price on 30th November 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 2 paise while diesel prices were hiked by 2 per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 30th 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.24
|Kolkata
|72.00
|Mumbai
|76.52
|Chennai
|71.76
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.27
|Aizwal
|65.41
|Ambala
|68.80
|Bangalore
|70.31
|Bhopal
|73.95
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.12
|Chandigarh
|66.60
|Dehradun
|72.10
|Gandhinagar
|68.08
|Gangtok
|72.20
|Guwahati
|71.15
|Hyderabad
|73.31
|Imphal
|67.45
|Itanagar
|65.51
|Jaipur
|71.85
|Jammu
|70.93
|Jullunder
|74.23
|Kohima
|67.79
|Lucknow
|71.59
|Panjim
|63.77
|Patna
|73.59
|Pondicherry
|68.19
|Port Blair
|59.84
|Raipur
|69.77
|Ranchi
|70.76
|Shillong
|68.75
|Shimla
|69.96
|Srinagar
|73.63
|Trivandrum
|73.01
|Silvasa
|67.39
|Daman
|67.32
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.39
|Kolkata
|61.05
|Mumbai
|61.05
|Chennai
|61.50
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.63
|Aizwal
|55.97
|Amabala
|58.29
|Bangalore
|59.21
|Bhopal
|60.65
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.61
|Chandigarh
|56.67
|Deharadun
|59.67
|Gandhinagar
|62.18
|Gangtok
|60.20
|Guwahati
|60.87
|Hyderabad
|63.43
|Imphal
|56.64
|Itnagar
|56.00
|Jaipur
|62.28
|Jammu
|59.42
|Jullunder
|58.47
|Kohima
|56.91
|Lucknow
|59.51
|Panjim
|59.35
|Patna
|62.05
|Pondicherry
|60.36
|Port Blair
|54.96
|Raipur
|63.13
|Ranchi
|61.76
|Shillong
|58.25
|Shimla
|58.61
|Srinagar
|61.64
|Trivandrum
|63.47
|Silvasa
|59.12
|Daman
|59.06
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city