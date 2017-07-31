Petrol, diesel price on 31th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 26 paise and diesel by 19 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 31th July 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 31th July 2017)

(Rs/litre) New Delhi 65.26 Kolkata 68.45 Mumbai 74.58 Chennai 67.78

Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region

Faridabad 65.51 Gurgaon 65.26 Noida 68.58 Ghaziabad 68.46

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 61.50 Aizwal 61.64 Amabala 64.83 Bangalore 66.45 Bhopal 71.84 Bhubaneshwar 64.56 Chandigarh 65.43 Deharadun 69.63 Gandhinagar 67 Gangtok 68.30 Guwahati 68.09 Hyderabad 69.32 Imphal 63.67 Itnagar 61.71 Jaipur 67.99 Jammu 67.27 Jullunder 70.17 Kohima 63.94 Lucknow 68.52 Panjim 59.23 Patna 69.81 Pondicherry 63.89 Port Blair 56.37 Raipur 66.02 Ranchi 67.62 Shillong 64.72 Shimla 66.16 Srinagar 70.04 Trivandrum 69.18 Silvasa 63.64 Daman 63.56

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

New Delhi 55.50 Kolkata 58.25 Mumbai 59.08 Chennai 58.53

Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region

Faridabad 56.01 Gurgaon 55.78 Noida 56.43 Ghaziabad 56.32

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 53.76 Aizwal 53.13 Ambala 55.39 Bangalore 55.66 Bhopal 62.05 Bhubaneshwar 59.86 Chandigarh 56.30 Dehradun 58.81 Gandhinagar 61.70 Gangtok 57.30 Guwahati 58.42 Hyderabad 60.45 Imphal 53.86 Itanagar 53.18 Jaipur 59.55 Jammu 56.70 Jullunder 55.67 Kohima 54.06 Lucknow 56.39 Panjim 56.51 Patna 59.20 Pondicherry 57.25 Port Blair 52.24 Raipur 60.17 Ranchi 58.85 Shillong 55.27 Shimla 55.84 Srinagar 58.99 Trivandrum 60.60 Silvasa 56.29 Daman 56.22

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.