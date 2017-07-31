Petrol, diesel price on 31th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 31th July 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 26 paise and diesel by 19 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 31th July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 31th July 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|65.26
|Kolkata
|68.45
|Mumbai
|74.58
|Chennai
|67.78
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|65.51
|Gurgaon
|65.26
|Noida
|68.58
|Ghaziabad
|68.46
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.50
|Aizwal
|61.64
|Amabala
|64.83
|Bangalore
|66.45
|Bhopal
|71.84
|Bhubaneshwar
|64.56
|Chandigarh
|65.43
|Deharadun
|69.63
|Gandhinagar
|67
|Gangtok
|68.30
|Guwahati
|68.09
|Hyderabad
|69.32
|Imphal
|63.67
|Itnagar
|61.71
|Jaipur
|67.99
|Jammu
|67.27
|Jullunder
|70.17
|Kohima
|63.94
|Lucknow
|68.52
|Panjim
|59.23
|Patna
|69.81
|Pondicherry
|63.89
|Port Blair
|56.37
|Raipur
|66.02
|Ranchi
|67.62
|Shillong
|64.72
|Shimla
|66.16
|Srinagar
|70.04
|Trivandrum
|69.18
|Silvasa
|63.64
|Daman
|63.56
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|55.50
|Kolkata
|58.25
|Mumbai
|59.08
|Chennai
|58.53
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|56.01
|Gurgaon
|55.78
|Noida
|56.43
|Ghaziabad
|56.32
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.76
|Aizwal
|53.13
|Ambala
|55.39
|Bangalore
|55.66
|Bhopal
|62.05
|Bhubaneshwar
|59.86
|Chandigarh
|56.30
|Dehradun
|58.81
|Gandhinagar
|61.70
|Gangtok
|57.30
|Guwahati
|58.42
|Hyderabad
|60.45
|Imphal
|53.86
|Itanagar
|53.18
|Jaipur
|59.55
|Jammu
|56.70
|Jullunder
|55.67
|Kohima
|54.06
|Lucknow
|56.39
|Panjim
|56.51
|Patna
|59.20
|Pondicherry
|57.25
|Port Blair
|52.24
|Raipur
|60.17
|Ranchi
|58.85
|Shillong
|55.27
|Shimla
|55.84
|Srinagar
|58.99
|Trivandrum
|60.60
|Silvasa
|56.29
|Daman
|56.22
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.