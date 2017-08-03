Petrol, diesel price on 3rd August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 22 paise and diesel by 21 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd August 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd August 2017)

(Rs/litre) New Delhi 65.69 Kolkata 68.78 Mumbai 74.85 Chennai 68.02

Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region

Faridabad 65.91 Gurgaon 65.67 Noida 68.90 Ghaziabad 68.79

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 61.86 Aizwal 61.99 Amabala 65.26 Bangalore 66.69 Bhopal 72.28 Bhubaneshwar 64.81 Chandigarh 65.83 Deharadun 69.91 Gandhinagar 67.38 Gangtok 68.60 Guwahati 68.33 Hyderabad 69.54 Imphal 63.93 Itnagar 62.13 Jaipur 68.23 Jammu 67.54 Jullunder 70.62 Kohima 64.24 Lucknow 68.86 Panjim 59.51 Patna 70.07 Pondicherry 64.76 Port Blair 56.69 Raipur 66.28 Ranchi 67.97 Shillong 65.17 Shimla 66.37 Srinagar 70.21 Trivandrum 69.36 Silvasa 63.99 Daman 63.92

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

New Delhi 55.85 Kolkata 58.50 Mumbai 59.32 Chennai 58.77

Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region

Faridabad 56.33 Gurgaon 56.11 Noida 56.71 Ghaziabad 56.60

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 54.10 Aizwal 53.46 Ambala 55.73 Bangalore 55.89 Bhopal 62.42 Bhubaneshwar 60.09 Chandigarh 56.63 Dehradun 58.98 Gandhinagar 62.04 Gangtok 57.65 Guwahati 58.66 Hyderabad 60.67 Imphal 54.12 Itanagar 53.52 Jaipur 59.78 Jammu 56.95 Jullunder 56.01 Kohima 54.36 Lucknow 56.68 Panjim 56.74 Patna 59.45 Pondicherry 57.78 Port Blair 52.52 Raipur 60.40 Ranchi 59.10 Shillong 55.64 Shimla 56.05 Srinagar 59.16 Trivandrum 60.78 Silvasa 56.58 Daman 56.52

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.