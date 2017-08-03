Petrol, diesel price on 3rd August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 3rd August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 22 paise and diesel by 21 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|65.69
|Kolkata
|68.78
|Mumbai
|74.85
|Chennai
|68.02
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|65.91
|Gurgaon
|65.67
|Noida
|68.90
|Ghaziabad
|68.79
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.86
|Aizwal
|61.99
|Amabala
|65.26
|Bangalore
|66.69
|Bhopal
|72.28
|Bhubaneshwar
|64.81
|Chandigarh
|65.83
|Deharadun
|69.91
|Gandhinagar
|67.38
|Gangtok
|68.60
|Guwahati
|68.33
|Hyderabad
|69.54
|Imphal
|63.93
|Itnagar
|62.13
|Jaipur
|68.23
|Jammu
|67.54
|Jullunder
|70.62
|Kohima
|64.24
|Lucknow
|68.86
|Panjim
|59.51
|Patna
|70.07
|Pondicherry
|64.76
|Port Blair
|56.69
|Raipur
|66.28
|Ranchi
|67.97
|Shillong
|65.17
|Shimla
|66.37
|Srinagar
|70.21
|Trivandrum
|69.36
|Silvasa
|63.99
|Daman
|63.92
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|55.85
|Kolkata
|58.50
|Mumbai
|59.32
|Chennai
|58.77
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|56.33
|Gurgaon
|56.11
|Noida
|56.71
|Ghaziabad
|56.60
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|54.10
|Aizwal
|53.46
|Ambala
|55.73
|Bangalore
|55.89
|Bhopal
|62.42
|Bhubaneshwar
|60.09
|Chandigarh
|56.63
|Dehradun
|58.98
|Gandhinagar
|62.04
|Gangtok
|57.65
|Guwahati
|58.66
|Hyderabad
|60.67
|Imphal
|54.12
|Itanagar
|53.52
|Jaipur
|59.78
|Jammu
|56.95
|Jullunder
|56.01
|Kohima
|54.36
|Lucknow
|56.68
|Panjim
|56.74
|Patna
|59.45
|Pondicherry
|57.78
|Port Blair
|52.52
|Raipur
|60.40
|Ranchi
|59.10
|Shillong
|55.64
|Shimla
|56.05
|Srinagar
|59.16
|Trivandrum
|60.78
|Silvasa
|56.58
|Daman
|56.52
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.