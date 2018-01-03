Petrol, diesel price on 3rd January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were unchanged while diesel prices were hiked by 6 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.97
|Kolkata
|72.72
|Mumbai
|77.87
|Chennai
|72.53
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.96
|Aizwal
|66.10
|Ambala
|69.76
|Bangalore
|71.06
|Bhopal
|74.86
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.85
|Chandigarh
|67.30
|Dehradun
|72.67
|Gandhinagar
|69.42
|Gangtok
|72.95
|Guwahati
|71.91
|Hyderabad
|74.09
|Imphal
|68.17
|Itanagar
|66.20
|Jaipur
|72.78
|Jammu
|71.64
|Jullunder
|74.98
|Kohima
|68.50
|Lucknow
|72.17
|Panjim
|64.45
|Patna
|74.31
|Pondicherry
|68.90
|Port Blair
|60.51
|Raipur
|70.49
|Ranchi
|71.33
|Shillong
|69.47
|Shimla
|70.16
|Srinagar
|74.34
|Trivandrum
|73.77
|Silvasa
|68.09
|Daman
|68.02
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|59.82
|Kolkata
|62.48
|Mumbai
|63.51
|Chennai
|63.03
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|58.02
|Aizwal
|57.34
|Amabala
|59.94
|Bangalore
|60.82
|Bhopal
|62.46
|Bhubaneshwar
|64.15
|Chandigarh
|58.06
|Deharadun
|60.89
|Gandhinagar
|64.12
|Gangtok
|61.60
|Guwahati
|62.39
|Hyderabad
|64.99
|Imphal
|58.04
|Itnagar
|57.37
|Jaipur
|64.06
|Jammu
|60.84
|Jullunder
|59.87
|Kohima
|58.30
|Lucknow
|60.73
|Panjim
|60.81
|Patna
|63.51
|Pondicherry
|61.82
|Port Blair
|56.31
|Raipur
|64.66
|Ranchi
|63.25
|Shillong
|59.67
|Shimla
|59.54
|Srinagar
|63.06
|Trivandrum
|65.00
|Silvasa
|60.56
|Daman
|60.49
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city