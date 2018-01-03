Petrol, diesel price on 3rd January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were unchanged while diesel prices were hiked by 6 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd January 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 69.97 Kolkata 72.72 Mumbai 77.87 Chennai 72.53

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 65.96 Aizwal 66.10 Ambala 69.76 Bangalore 71.06 Bhopal 74.86 Bhubaneshwar 68.85 Chandigarh 67.30 Dehradun 72.67 Gandhinagar 69.42 Gangtok 72.95 Guwahati 71.91 Hyderabad 74.09 Imphal 68.17 Itanagar 66.20 Jaipur 72.78 Jammu 71.64 Jullunder 74.98 Kohima 68.50 Lucknow 72.17 Panjim 64.45 Patna 74.31 Pondicherry 68.90 Port Blair 60.51 Raipur 70.49 Ranchi 71.33 Shillong 69.47 Shimla 70.16 Srinagar 74.34 Trivandrum 73.77 Silvasa 68.09 Daman 68.02

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 59.82 Kolkata 62.48 Mumbai 63.51 Chennai 63.03

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 58.02 Aizwal 57.34 Amabala 59.94 Bangalore 60.82 Bhopal 62.46 Bhubaneshwar 64.15 Chandigarh 58.06 Deharadun 60.89 Gandhinagar 64.12 Gangtok 61.60 Guwahati 62.39 Hyderabad 64.99 Imphal 58.04 Itnagar 57.37 Jaipur 64.06 Jammu 60.84 Jullunder 59.87 Kohima 58.30 Lucknow 60.73 Panjim 60.81 Patna 63.51 Pondicherry 61.82 Port Blair 56.31 Raipur 64.66 Ranchi 63.25 Shillong 59.67

Shimla 59.54 Srinagar 63.06 Trivandrum 65.00 Silvasa 60.56 Daman 60.49

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city