By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 11:33
Petrol, diesel price on 3rd September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 12 paise a litre and diesel by 7 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd September 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 69.55
Kolkata 72.30
Mumbai 78.67
Chennai 72.08

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 65.50
Aizwal 65.63
Amabala 69.10
Bangalore 70.63
Bhopal 75.92
Bhubaneshwar 68.43
Chandigarh 69.69
Deharadun 72.95
Gandhinagar 71.34
Gangtok 72.45
Guwahati 71.46
Hyderabad 73.64
Imphal 67.72
Itnagar 65.78
Jaipur 72.17
Jammu 71.23
Jullunder 74.54
Kohima 68.02
Lucknow 71.83
Panjim 64.06
Patna 73.89
Pondicherry 68.51
Port Blair 59.91
Raipur 70.07
Ranchi 71
Shillong 68.96
Shimla 70.22
Srinagar 73.96
Trivandrum 73.36
Silvasa 67.70
Daman 67.63

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 57.28
Kolkata 59.93
Mumbai 60.84
Chennai 60.30

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 55.49
Aizwal 54.84
Ambala 57.17
Bangalore 57.35
Bhopal 63.60
Bhubaneshwar 62.04
Chandigarh 58.09
Dehradun 60.47
Gandhinagar 63.64
Gangtok 59.05
Guwahati 59.69
Hyderabad 62.22
Imphal 55.53
Itanagar 54.90
Jaipur 61.28
Jammu 58.31
Jullunder 57.37
Kohima 55.76
Lucknow 58.55
Panjim 58.21
Patna 60.91
Pondicherry 59.24
Port Blair 53.82
Raipur 61.93
Ranchi 60.59
Shillong 57.07
Shimla 57.47
Srinagar 60.51
Trivandrum 62.30
Silvasa 57.02
Daman 57.95

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

 

