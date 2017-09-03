Petrol, diesel price on 3rd September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 3rd September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 12 paise a litre and diesel by 7 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 3rd September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.55
|Kolkata
|72.30
|Mumbai
|78.67
|Chennai
|72.08
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.50
|Aizwal
|65.63
|Amabala
|69.10
|Bangalore
|70.63
|Bhopal
|75.92
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.43
|Chandigarh
|69.69
|Deharadun
|72.95
|Gandhinagar
|71.34
|Gangtok
|72.45
|Guwahati
|71.46
|Hyderabad
|73.64
|Imphal
|67.72
|Itnagar
|65.78
|Jaipur
|72.17
|Jammu
|71.23
|Jullunder
|74.54
|Kohima
|68.02
|Lucknow
|71.83
|Panjim
|64.06
|Patna
|73.89
|Pondicherry
|68.51
|Port Blair
|59.91
|Raipur
|70.07
|Ranchi
|71
|Shillong
|68.96
|Shimla
|70.22
|Srinagar
|73.96
|Trivandrum
|73.36
|Silvasa
|67.70
|Daman
|67.63
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|57.28
|Kolkata
|59.93
|Mumbai
|60.84
|Chennai
|60.30
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.49
|Aizwal
|54.84
|Ambala
|57.17
|Bangalore
|57.35
|Bhopal
|63.60
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.04
|Chandigarh
|58.09
|Dehradun
|60.47
|Gandhinagar
|63.64
|Gangtok
|59.05
|Guwahati
|59.69
|Hyderabad
|62.22
|Imphal
|55.53
|Itanagar
|54.90
|Jaipur
|61.28
|Jammu
|58.31
|Jullunder
|57.37
|Kohima
|55.76
|Lucknow
|58.55
|Panjim
|58.21
|Patna
|60.91
|Pondicherry
|59.24
|Port Blair
|53.82
|Raipur
|61.93
|Ranchi
|60.59
|Shillong
|57.07
|Shimla
|57.47
|Srinagar
|60.51
|Trivandrum
|62.30
|Silvasa
|57.02
|Daman
|57.95
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city