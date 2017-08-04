close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Petrol, diesel price on 4th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 4th August 2017.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 09:15
Petrol, diesel price on 4th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 31 paise and diesel by 25 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 4th August 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 4th August 2017)

  (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 66.00
Kolkata 69.03
Mumbai 75.15
Chennai 68.34

Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region

Faridabad 66.22
Gurgaon 65.98
Noida 69.15
Ghaziabad 69.04

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 62.16
Aizwal 62.28
Amabala 65.57
Bangalore 67
Bhopal 72.60
Bhubaneshwar 65.12
Chandigarh 66.14
Deharadun 70.16
Gandhinagar 67.7
Gangtok 68.95
Guwahati 68.65
Hyderabad 69.87
Imphal 64.24
Itnagar 62.42
Jaipur 68.54
Jammu 67.84
Jullunder 70.93
Kohima 64.55
Lucknow 69.10
Panjim 59.79
Patna 70.37
Pondicherry 65.07
Port Blair 56.95
Raipur 66.59
Ranchi 68.21
Shillong 65.48
Shimla 66.68
Srinagar 70.51
Trivandrum 69.68
Silvasa 64.29
Daman 64.22

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

New Delhi 56.10
Kolkata 58.75
Mumbai 59.59
Chennai 59.04

Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region

Faridabad 56.59
Gurgaon 56.37
Noida 56.93
Ghaziabad 56.82

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 54.35
Aizwal 53.71
Ambala 55.99
Bangalore 56.16
Bhopal 62.70
Bhubaneshwar 60.37
Chandigarh 56.89
Dehradun 59.25
Gandhinagar 62.33
Gangtok 57.90
Guwahati 58.94
Hyderabad 60.95
Imphal 54.38
Itanagar 53.77
Jaipur 60.05
Jammu 57.21
Jullunder 56.26
Kohima 54.61
Lucknow 56.90
Panjim 57.01
Patna 59.72
Pondicherry 58.04
Port Blair 52.75
Raipur 60.68
Ranchi 59.37
Shillong 55.90
Shimla 56.31
Srinagar 59.42
Trivandrum 61.05
Silvasa 56.84
Daman 56.78

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.

 

TAGS

Petrol-diesel price daily revisionpetrol priceDiesel pricetoday petrol ratetoday diesel ratepetrol price todaydiesel price todayPetrolDieselpetrol price on 4th August 2017diesel price on 4th August 2017Petrol Price in IndiaDiesel price in Indiapetrol pricesDiesel pricesIOC

From Zee News

Infosys to acquire digital studio in London
Companies

Infosys to acquire digital studio in London

Markets

Lok Sabha passes bill to raise Nabard's capital to Rs...

India tops domestic air traffic growth in June: IATA
Companies

India tops domestic air traffic growth in June: IATA

Sebi bars Unique Consulting, directors from capital markets
Markets

Sebi bars Unique Consulting, directors from capital markets

Banks&#039; borrowing rates will fall with lending rates: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Banks' borrowing rates will fall with lending rates: A...

Reliance Communications withdraws from AUSPI membership
Companies

Reliance Communications withdraws from AUSPI membership

&#039;Right to issue driving licence to remain with states&#039;
Economy

'Right to issue driving licence to remain with states...

Infosys to acquire Brilliant Basics
Companies

Infosys to acquire Brilliant Basics

PNB Housing Finance Q1 net jumps 93% on robust interest income
Companies

PNB Housing Finance Q1 net jumps 93% on robust interest inc...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video