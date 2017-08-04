Petrol, diesel price on 4th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 4th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 31 paise and diesel by 25 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 4th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 4th August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|66.00
|Kolkata
|69.03
|Mumbai
|75.15
|Chennai
|68.34
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|66.22
|Gurgaon
|65.98
|Noida
|69.15
|Ghaziabad
|69.04
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|62.16
|Aizwal
|62.28
|Amabala
|65.57
|Bangalore
|67
|Bhopal
|72.60
|Bhubaneshwar
|65.12
|Chandigarh
|66.14
|Deharadun
|70.16
|Gandhinagar
|67.7
|Gangtok
|68.95
|Guwahati
|68.65
|Hyderabad
|69.87
|Imphal
|64.24
|Itnagar
|62.42
|Jaipur
|68.54
|Jammu
|67.84
|Jullunder
|70.93
|Kohima
|64.55
|Lucknow
|69.10
|Panjim
|59.79
|Patna
|70.37
|Pondicherry
|65.07
|Port Blair
|56.95
|Raipur
|66.59
|Ranchi
|68.21
|Shillong
|65.48
|Shimla
|66.68
|Srinagar
|70.51
|Trivandrum
|69.68
|Silvasa
|64.29
|Daman
|64.22
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|56.10
|Kolkata
|58.75
|Mumbai
|59.59
|Chennai
|59.04
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|56.59
|Gurgaon
|56.37
|Noida
|56.93
|Ghaziabad
|56.82
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|54.35
|Aizwal
|53.71
|Ambala
|55.99
|Bangalore
|56.16
|Bhopal
|62.70
|Bhubaneshwar
|60.37
|Chandigarh
|56.89
|Dehradun
|59.25
|Gandhinagar
|62.33
|Gangtok
|57.90
|Guwahati
|58.94
|Hyderabad
|60.95
|Imphal
|54.38
|Itanagar
|53.77
|Jaipur
|60.05
|Jammu
|57.21
|Jullunder
|56.26
|Kohima
|54.61
|Lucknow
|56.90
|Panjim
|57.01
|Patna
|59.72
|Pondicherry
|58.04
|Port Blair
|52.75
|Raipur
|60.68
|Ranchi
|59.37
|Shillong
|55.90
|Shimla
|56.31
|Srinagar
|59.42
|Trivandrum
|61.05
|Silvasa
|56.84
|Daman
|56.78
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.