Petrol, diesel price on 4th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were unchanged while diesel prices were hiked by 7 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 4th January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.97
|Kolkata
|72.72
|Mumbai
|77.87
|Chennai
|72.53
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.96
|Aizwal
|66.10
|Ambala
|69.76
|Bangalore
|71.06
|Bhopal
|74.86
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.85
|Chandigarh
|67.30
|Dehradun
|72.67
|Gandhinagar
|69.42
|Gangtok
|72.95
|Guwahati
|71.91
|Hyderabad
|74.09
|Imphal
|68.17
|Itanagar
|66.20
|Jaipur
|72.78
|Jammu
|71.64
|Jullunder
|74.98
|Kohima
|68.50
|Lucknow
|72.17
|Panjim
|64.45
|Patna
|74.31
|Pondicherry
|68.90
|Port Blair
|60.51
|Raipur
|70.49
|Ranchi
|71.33
|Shillong
|69.47
|Shimla
|70.16
|Srinagar
|74.34
|Trivandrum
|73.77
|Silvasa
|68.09
|Daman
|68.02
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|59.89
|Kolkata
|62.55
|Mumbai
|63.59
|Chennai
|63.10
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|58.09
|Aizwal
|57.41
|Amabala
|60.02
|Bangalore
|60.89
|Bhopal
|62.55
|Bhubaneshwar
|64.23
|Chandigarh
|58.13
|Deharadun
|60.95
|Gandhinagar
|64.20
|Gangtok
|61.65
|Guwahati
|62.46
|Hyderabad
|65.06
|Imphal
|58.11
|Itnagar
|57.44
|Jaipur
|64.14
|Jammu
|60.91
|Jullunder
|59.94
|Kohima
|58.37
|Lucknow
|60.79
|Panjim
|60.88
|Patna
|63.58
|Pondicherry
|61.89
|Port Blair
|56.38
|Raipur
|64.73
|Ranchi
|63.32
|Shillong
|59.74
|Shimla
|59.61
|Srinagar
|63.13
|Trivandrum
|65.07
|Silvasa
|60.63
|Daman
|60.56
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city