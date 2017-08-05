close
Petrol, diesel price on 5th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 5th August 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 10:37
Petrol, diesel price on 5th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 28 paise and diesel by 23 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 5th August 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 5th August 2017)

  (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 66.28
Kolkata 69.24
Mumbai 75.43
Chennai 68.64

Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region

Faridabad 66.49
Gurgaon 66.26
Noida 69.37
Ghaziabad 69.25

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 62.42
Aizwal 62.55
Amabala 65.85
Bangalore 67.29
Bhopal 72.89
Bhubaneshwar 65.4
Chandigarh 66.42
Deharadun 70.38
Gandhinagar 67.99
Gangtok 69.20
Guwahati 68.06
Hyderabad 70.17
Imphal 64.51
Itnagar 62.69
Jaipur 68.83
Jammu 68.12
Jullunder 71.22
Kohima 64.82
Lucknow 69.32
Panjim 60.04
Patna 70.65
Pondicherry 65.34
Port Blair 57.19
Raipur 66.86
Ranchi 68.43
Shillong 65.75
Shimla 66.96
Srinagar 70.79
Trivandrum 69.97
Silvasa 64.56
Daman 64.49

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

New Delhi 56.33
Kolkata 58.98
Mumbai 59.83
Chennai 59.28

Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region

Faridabad 56.81
Gurgaon 56.59
Noida 57.12
Ghaziabad 57.01

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 54.57
Aizwal 53.92
Ambala 56.22
Bangalore 56.38
Bhopal 62.94
Bhubaneshwar 60.61
Chandigarh 57.12
Dehradun 59.48
Gandhinagar 62.58
Gangtok 58.1
Guwahati 58.68
Hyderabad 61.19
Imphal 54.6
Itanagar 53.98
Jaipur 60.28
Jammu 57.43
Jullunder 56.48
Kohima 54.83
Lucknow 57.10
Panjim 57.24
Patna 59.94
Pondicherry 58.27
Port Blair 52.96
Raipur 60.92
Ranchi 59.60
Shillong 56.12
Shimla 56.53
Srinagar 59.64
Trivandrum 61.29
Silvasa 57.07
Daman 57.00

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.

 

