Petrol, diesel price on 5th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 5th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 28 paise and diesel by 23 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 5th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 5th August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|66.28
|Kolkata
|69.24
|Mumbai
|75.43
|Chennai
|68.64
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|66.49
|Gurgaon
|66.26
|Noida
|69.37
|Ghaziabad
|69.25
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|62.42
|Aizwal
|62.55
|Amabala
|65.85
|Bangalore
|67.29
|Bhopal
|72.89
|Bhubaneshwar
|65.4
|Chandigarh
|66.42
|Deharadun
|70.38
|Gandhinagar
|67.99
|Gangtok
|69.20
|Guwahati
|68.06
|Hyderabad
|70.17
|Imphal
|64.51
|Itnagar
|62.69
|Jaipur
|68.83
|Jammu
|68.12
|Jullunder
|71.22
|Kohima
|64.82
|Lucknow
|69.32
|Panjim
|60.04
|Patna
|70.65
|Pondicherry
|65.34
|Port Blair
|57.19
|Raipur
|66.86
|Ranchi
|68.43
|Shillong
|65.75
|Shimla
|66.96
|Srinagar
|70.79
|Trivandrum
|69.97
|Silvasa
|64.56
|Daman
|64.49
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|56.33
|Kolkata
|58.98
|Mumbai
|59.83
|Chennai
|59.28
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|56.81
|Gurgaon
|56.59
|Noida
|57.12
|Ghaziabad
|57.01
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|54.57
|Aizwal
|53.92
|Ambala
|56.22
|Bangalore
|56.38
|Bhopal
|62.94
|Bhubaneshwar
|60.61
|Chandigarh
|57.12
|Dehradun
|59.48
|Gandhinagar
|62.58
|Gangtok
|58.1
|Guwahati
|58.68
|Hyderabad
|61.19
|Imphal
|54.6
|Itanagar
|53.98
|Jaipur
|60.28
|Jammu
|57.43
|Jullunder
|56.48
|Kohima
|54.83
|Lucknow
|57.10
|Panjim
|57.24
|Patna
|59.94
|Pondicherry
|58.27
|Port Blair
|52.96
|Raipur
|60.92
|Ranchi
|59.60
|Shillong
|56.12
|Shimla
|56.53
|Srinagar
|59.64
|Trivandrum
|61.29
|Silvasa
|57.07
|Daman
|57.00
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.