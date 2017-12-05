Petrol, diesel price on 5th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 2 paise while diesel prices were reduced by 1 paisa per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 2nd December 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.25
|Kolkata
|72.01
|Mumbai
|76.59
|Chennai
|71.77
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.28
|Aizwal
|65.42
|Ambala
|68.81
|Bangalore
|70.32
|Bhopal
|73.96
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.13
|Chandigarh
|66.61
|Dehradun
|72.10
|Gandhinagar
|68.09
|Gangtok
|72.20
|Guwahati
|71.16
|Hyderabad
|73.32
|Imphal
|67.46
|Itanagar
|65.52
|Jaipur
|71.86
|Jammu
|70.94
|Jullunder
|74.24
|Kohima
|67.80
|Lucknow
|71.60
|Panjim
|63.78
|Patna
|73.60
|Pondicherry
|68.20
|Port Blair
|59.85
|Raipur
|69.78
|Ranchi
|70.77
|Shillong
|68.76
|Shimla
|69.97
|Srinagar
|73.64
|Trivandrum
|73.02
|Silvasa
|67.40
|Daman
|67.33
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.43
|Kolkata
|61.09
|Mumbai
|61.17
|Chennai
|61.54
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.67
|Aizwal
|56.01
|Amabala
|58.33
|Bangalore
|59.33
|Bhopal
|60.79
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.65
|Chandigarh
|56.71
|Deharadun
|59.70
|Gandhinagar
|62.22
|Gangtok
|60.25
|Guwahati
|60.91
|Hyderabad
|63.48
|Imphal
|56.68
|Itnagar
|56.03
|Jaipur
|62.41
|Jammu
|59.46
|Jullunder
|58.51
|Kohima
|56.95
|Lucknow
|59.54
|Panjim
|59.39
|Patna
|62.09
|Pondicherry
|60.40
|Port Blair
|55.00
|Raipur
|63.17
|Ranchi
|61.80
|Shillong
|58.29
|Shimla
|58.66
|Srinagar
|61.68
|Trivandrum
|63.51
|Silvasa
|59.16
|Daman
|59.10
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city