Petrol, diesel price on 5th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 2 paise and diesel prices were raised by 5 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 5th January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.99
|Kolkata
|72.74
|Mumbai
|77.89
|Chennai
|72.55
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.98
|Aizwal
|66.12
|Ambala
|69.88
|Bangalore
|71.08
|Bhopal
|74.97
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.87
|Chandigarh
|67.32
|Dehradun
|72.69
|Gandhinagar
|69.54
|Gangtok
|72.95
|Guwahati
|71.93
|Hyderabad
|74.11
|Imphal
|68.19
|Itanagar
|66.22
|Jaipur
|72.89
|Jammu
|71.66
|Jullunder
|75.00
|Kohima
|68.52
|Lucknow
|72.18
|Panjim
|64.46
|Patna
|74.33
|Pondicherry
|68.92
|Port Blair
|60.52
|Raipur
|70.51
|Ranchi
|71.35
|Shillong
|69.48
|Shimla
|70.18
|Srinagar
|74.36
|Trivandrum
|73.79
|Silvasa
|68.11
|Daman
|68.04
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|59.94
|Kolkata
|62.60
|Mumbai
|63.67
|Chennai
|63.15
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|58.14
|Aizwal
|57.46
|Amabala
|60.10
|Bangalore
|60.94
|Bhopal
|62.63
|Bhubaneshwar
|64.28
|Chandigarh
|58.18
|Deharadun
|60.99
|Gandhinagar
|64.28
|Gangtok
|61.70
|Guwahati
|62.51
|Hyderabad
|65.12
|Imphal
|58.16
|Itnagar
|57.49
|Jaipur
|64.22
|Jammu
|60.96
|Jullunder
|59.99
|Kohima
|58.42
|Lucknow
|60.83
|Panjim
|60.93
|Patna
|63.63
|Pondicherry
|61.94
|Port Blair
|56.42
|Raipur
|64.79
|Ranchi
|63.38
|Shillong
|59.79
|Shimla
|59.66
|Srinagar
|63.18
|Trivandrum
|65.12
|Silvasa
|60.68
|Daman
|60.61
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city