close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Petrol, diesel price on 5th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 5th September 2017.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 09:08
Petrol, diesel price on 5th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 5 paise a litre and diesel by 8 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 5th September 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 69.71
Kolkata 72.46
Mumbai 78.82
Chennai 72.25

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 65.65
Aizwal 65.78
Amabala 69.26
Bangalore 70.79
Bhopal 76.09
Bhubaneshwar 68.59
Chandigarh 69.85
Deharadun 73.07
Gandhinagar 71.50
Gangtok 72.60
Guwahati 71.63
Hyderabad 73.81
Imphal 67.88
Itnagar 65.93
Jaipur 72.33
Jammu 71.38
Jullunder 74.71
Kohima 68.18
Lucknow 71.96
Panjim 64.21
Patna 74.05
Pondicherry 68.67
Port Blair 60.23
Raipur 70.23
Ranchi 71.12
Shillong 69.12
Shimla 70.38
Srinagar 74.05
Trivandrum 73.53
Silvasa 67.86
Daman 67.79

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 57.46
Kolkata 60.11
Mumbai 61.03
Chennai 60.49

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 55.67
Aizwal 55.01
Ambala 57.35
Bangalore 57.54
Bhopal 63.80
Bhubaneshwar 61.60
Chandigarh 58.27
Dehradun 60.66
Gandhinagar 63.84
Gangtok 59.25
Guwahati 59.88
Hyderabad 62.42
Imphal 55.71
Itanagar 55.08
Jaipur 61.47
Jammu 58.49
Jullunder 57.55
Kohima 55.94
Lucknow 58.71
Panjim 58.40
Patna 61.10
Pondicherry 59.43
Port Blair 54.11
Raipur 62.13
Ranchi 60.78
Shillong 57.25
Shimla 57.66
Srinagar 60.69
Trivandrum 62.50
Silvasa 58.20
Daman 58.14

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

TAGS

Petrol-diesel price daily revisionpetrol priceDiesel pricetoday petrol ratetoday diesel ratepetrol price todaydiesel price todayPetrolDieselpetrol price on 5th September 2017diesel price on 5th September 2017Petrol Price in IndiaDiesel price in Indiapetrol pricesDiesel pricesIOC

From Zee News

India&#039;s service sector growth contracts for 2nd straight month in August
Economy

India's service sector growth contracts for 2nd straig...

Sensex recovers 79 points in opening trade on Asian cues
Markets

Sensex recovers 79 points in opening trade on Asian cues

Companies

DBS Bank India gets RBI nod to turn India franchise into WO...

Companies

NCLT allows Bank of Baroda's recovery plea against Amr...

Trading on MCX halts for 35 minutes
Markets

Trading on MCX halts for 35 minutes

Last date for filing of GST returns for July, August extended
Personal Finance

Last date for filing of GST returns for July, August extend...

Economy

Host of firms bid to supply security features for notes

RBI includes HDFC Bank in &#039;too big to fail&#039; list along with SBI and ICICI
Companies

RBI includes HDFC Bank in 'too big to fail' list...

India starts exporting diesel to Myanmar
International Business

India starts exporting diesel to Myanmar

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video