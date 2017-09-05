Petrol, diesel price on 5th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 5th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 5 paise a litre and diesel by 8 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 5th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.71
|Kolkata
|72.46
|Mumbai
|78.82
|Chennai
|72.25
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.65
|Aizwal
|65.78
|Amabala
|69.26
|Bangalore
|70.79
|Bhopal
|76.09
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.59
|Chandigarh
|69.85
|Deharadun
|73.07
|Gandhinagar
|71.50
|Gangtok
|72.60
|Guwahati
|71.63
|Hyderabad
|73.81
|Imphal
|67.88
|Itnagar
|65.93
|Jaipur
|72.33
|Jammu
|71.38
|Jullunder
|74.71
|Kohima
|68.18
|Lucknow
|71.96
|Panjim
|64.21
|Patna
|74.05
|Pondicherry
|68.67
|Port Blair
|60.23
|Raipur
|70.23
|Ranchi
|71.12
|Shillong
|69.12
|Shimla
|70.38
|Srinagar
|74.05
|Trivandrum
|73.53
|Silvasa
|67.86
|Daman
|67.79
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|57.46
|Kolkata
|60.11
|Mumbai
|61.03
|Chennai
|60.49
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.67
|Aizwal
|55.01
|Ambala
|57.35
|Bangalore
|57.54
|Bhopal
|63.80
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.60
|Chandigarh
|58.27
|Dehradun
|60.66
|Gandhinagar
|63.84
|Gangtok
|59.25
|Guwahati
|59.88
|Hyderabad
|62.42
|Imphal
|55.71
|Itanagar
|55.08
|Jaipur
|61.47
|Jammu
|58.49
|Jullunder
|57.55
|Kohima
|55.94
|Lucknow
|58.71
|Panjim
|58.40
|Patna
|61.10
|Pondicherry
|59.43
|Port Blair
|54.11
|Raipur
|62.13
|Ranchi
|60.78
|Shillong
|57.25
|Shimla
|57.66
|Srinagar
|60.69
|Trivandrum
|62.50
|Silvasa
|58.20
|Daman
|58.14
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city