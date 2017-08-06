Petrol, diesel price on 6th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 6th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 23 paise and diesel by 21 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 6th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 6th August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|66.51
|Kolkata
|69.43
|Mumbai
|75.66
|Chennai
|68.88
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|62.64
|Aizwal
|62.76
|Amabala
|65.08
|Bangalore
|67.53
|Bhopal
|73.13
|Bhubaneshwar
|65.63
|Chandigarh
|66.65
|Deharadun
|70.56
|Gandhinagar
|68.22
|Gangtok
|69.45
|Guwahati
|68.30
|Hyderabad
|70.41
|Imphal
|64.74
|Itnagar
|62.91
|Jaipur
|69.06
|Jammu
|68.34
|Jullunder
|71.46
|Kohima
|63.05
|Lucknow
|69.32
|Panjim
|69.50
|Patna
|70.88
|Pondicherry
|65.56
|Port Blair
|57.38
|Raipur
|67.09
|Ranchi
|68.61
|Shillong
|65.98
|Shimla
|66.19
|Srinagar
|71.01
|Trivandrum
|70.21
|Silvasa
|64.78
|Daman
|64.71
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|56.54
|Kolkata
|59.19
|Mumbai
|60.06
|Chennai
|59.51
Price of diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|54.78
|Aizwal
|54.13
|Ambala
|56.43
|Bangalore
|56.60
|Bhopal
|63.17
|Bhubaneshwar
|60.84
|Chandigarh
|57.34
|Dehradun
|59.70
|Gandhinagar
|62.82
|Gangtok
|58.35
|Guwahati
|58.91
|Hyderabad
|61.42
|Imphal
|54.81
|Itanagar
|54.19
|Jaipur
|60.51
|Jammu
|57.64
|Jullunder
|56.69
|Kohima
|54.04
|Lucknow
|57.28
|Panjim
|57.46
|Patna
|60.16
|Pondicherry
|58.49
|Port Blair
|53.15
|Raipur
|61.14
|Ranchi
|59.82
|Shillong
|56.33
|Shimla
|56.74
|Srinagar
|59.85
|Trivandrum
|61.52
|Silvasa
|57.28
|Daman
|57.21
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.