Petrol, diesel price on 6th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 1 paisa while diesel prices were hiked by 2 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 5th December 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.24
|Kolkata
|72.00
|Mumbai
|76.60
|Chennai
|71.76
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.27
|Aizwal
|65.41
|Ambala
|68.80
|Bangalore
|70.31
|Bhopal
|73.95
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.12
|Chandigarh
|66.60
|Dehradun
|72.10
|Gandhinagar
|68.08
|Gangtok
|72.20
|Guwahati
|71.15
|Hyderabad
|73.31
|Imphal
|67.45
|Itanagar
|65.51
|Jaipur
|71.85
|Jammu
|70.93
|Jullunder
|74.23
|Kohima
|67.79
|Lucknow
|71.59
|Panjim
|63.77
|Patna
|73.59
|Pondicherry
|68.19
|Port Blair
|59.84
|Raipur
|69.77
|Ranchi
|70.76
|Shillong
|68.75
|Shimla
|69.96
|Srinagar
|73.63
|Trivandrum
|73.01
|Silvasa
|67.39
|Daman
|67.32
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.45
|Kolkata
|61.11
|Mumbai
|61.20
|Chennai
|61.56
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.69
|Aizwal
|56.03
|Amabala
|58.35
|Bangalore
|59.36
|Bhopal
|60.82
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.67
|Chandigarh
|56.73
|Deharadun
|59.72
|Gandhinagar
|62.24
|Gangtok
|60.25
|Guwahati
|60.94
|Hyderabad
|63.50
|Imphal
|56.70
|Itnagar
|56.05
|Jaipur
|62.44
|Jammu
|59.48
|Jullunder
|58.53
|Kohima
|56.97
|Lucknow
|59.56
|Panjim
|59.41
|Patna
|62.11
|Pondicherry
|60.42
|Port Blair
|55.02
|Raipur
|63.19
|Ranchi
|61.82
|Shillong
|58.31
|Shimla
|58.68
|Srinagar
|61.70
|Trivandrum
|63.53
|Silvasa
|59.18
|Daman
|59.12
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city