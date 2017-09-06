Petrol, diesel price on 6th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Both Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged on 6th September 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 69.71 Kolkata 72.46 Mumbai 78.82 Chennai 72.25

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 65.65 Aizwal 65.78 Amabala 69.26 Bangalore 70.79 Bhopal 76.09 Bhubaneshwar 68.59 Chandigarh 69.85 Deharadun 73.07 Gandhinagar 71.50 Gangtok 72.60 Guwahati 71.63 Hyderabad 73.81 Imphal 67.88 Itnagar 65.93 Jaipur 72.33 Jammu 71.38 Jullunder 74.71 Kohima 68.18 Lucknow 71.96 Panjim 64.21 Patna 74.05 Pondicherry 68.67 Port Blair 60.23 Raipur 70.23 Ranchi 71.12 Shillong 69.12 Shimla 70.38 Srinagar 74.05 Trivandrum 73.53 Silvasa 67.86 Daman 67.79

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 57.46 Kolkata 60.11 Mumbai 61.03 Chennai 60.49

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 55.67 Aizwal 55.01 Ambala 57.35 Bangalore 57.54 Bhopal 63.80 Bhubaneshwar 61.60 Chandigarh 58.27 Dehradun 60.66 Gandhinagar 63.84 Gangtok 59.25 Guwahati 59.88 Hyderabad 62.42 Imphal 55.71 Itanagar 55.08 Jaipur 61.47 Jammu 58.49 Jullunder 57.55 Kohima 55.94 Lucknow 58.71 Panjim 58.40 Patna 61.10 Pondicherry 59.43 Port Blair 54.11 Raipur 62.13 Ranchi 60.78 Shillong 57.25 Shimla 57.66 Srinagar 60.69 Trivandrum 62.50 Silvasa 58.20 Daman 58.14

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city