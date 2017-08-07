Petrol, diesel price on 7th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 7th August 2017.

New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 15 paise and diesel by 7 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 6th August 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 7th August 2017)

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 66.66 Kolkata 69.54 Mumbai 75.80 Chennai 69.03

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 62.78 Aizwal 62.90 Amabala 66.23 Bangalore 67.68 Bhopal 73.28 Bhubaneshwar 65.77 Chandigarh 66.80 Deharadun 70.67 Gandhinagar 68.38 Gangtok 69.60 Guwahati 68.45 Hyderabad 70.57 Imphal 64.88 Itnagar 63.05 Jaipur 69.21 Jammu 68.48 Jullunder 71.03 Kohima 65.19 Lucknow 69.62 Panjim 60.39 Patna 71.03 Pondicherry 65.70 Port Blair 57.50 Raipur 67.23 Ranchi 68.73 Shillong 66.12 Shimla 67.34 Srinagar 71.15 Trivandrum 70.36 Silvasa 64.92 Daman 64.85

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

New Delhi 56.61 Kolkata 59.26 Mumbai 60.13 Chennai 59.59

Agartala 54.85 Aizwal 54.20 Ambala 56.5 Bangalore 56.67 Bhopal 63.25 Bhubaneshwar 60.92 Chandigarh 57.41 Dehradun 59.78 Gandhinagar 62.90 Gangtok 58.40 Guwahati 58.98 Hyderabad 61.50 Imphal 54.88 Itanagar 54.26 Jaipur 60.58 Jammu 57.72 Jullunder 56.76 Kohima 54.11 Lucknow 57.34 Panjim 57.53 Patna 60.23 Pondicherry 58.56 Port Blair 53.22 Raipur 61.22 Ranchi 59.90 Shillong 56.41 Shimla 56.82 Srinagar 59.92 Trivandrum 61.60 Silvasa 57.35 Daman 57.29

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.