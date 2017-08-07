Petrol, diesel price on 7th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 7th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 15 paise and diesel by 7 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 6th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 7th August 2017)
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|66.66
|Kolkata
|69.54
|Mumbai
|75.80
|Chennai
|69.03
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|62.78
|Aizwal
|62.90
|Amabala
|66.23
|Bangalore
|67.68
|Bhopal
|73.28
|Bhubaneshwar
|65.77
|Chandigarh
|66.80
|Deharadun
|70.67
|Gandhinagar
|68.38
|Gangtok
|69.60
|Guwahati
|68.45
|Hyderabad
|70.57
|Imphal
|64.88
|Itnagar
|63.05
|Jaipur
|69.21
|Jammu
|68.48
|Jullunder
|71.03
|Kohima
|65.19
|Lucknow
|69.62
|Panjim
|60.39
|Patna
|71.03
|Pondicherry
|65.70
|Port Blair
|57.50
|Raipur
|67.23
|Ranchi
|68.73
|Shillong
|66.12
|Shimla
|67.34
|Srinagar
|71.15
|Trivandrum
|70.36
|Silvasa
|64.92
|Daman
|64.85
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|56.61
|Kolkata
|59.26
|Mumbai
|60.13
|Chennai
|59.59
|Agartala
|54.85
|Aizwal
|54.20
|Ambala
|56.5
|Bangalore
|56.67
|Bhopal
|63.25
|Bhubaneshwar
|60.92
|Chandigarh
|57.41
|Dehradun
|59.78
|Gandhinagar
|62.90
|Gangtok
|58.40
|Guwahati
|58.98
|Hyderabad
|61.50
|Imphal
|54.88
|Itanagar
|54.26
|Jaipur
|60.58
|Jammu
|57.72
|Jullunder
|56.76
|Kohima
|54.11
|Lucknow
|57.34
|Panjim
|57.53
|Patna
|60.23
|Pondicherry
|58.56
|Port Blair
|53.22
|Raipur
|61.22
|Ranchi
|59.90
|Shillong
|56.41
|Shimla
|56.82
|Srinagar
|59.92
|Trivandrum
|61.60
|Silvasa
|57.35
|Daman
|57.29
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.