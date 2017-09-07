Petrol, diesel price on 7th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 7th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 9 paise a litre and diesel by 13 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 7th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.80
|Kolkata
|72.55
|Mumbai
|78.92
|Chennai
|72.34
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.74
|Aizwal
|65.87
|Amabala
|69.35
|Bangalore
|70.89
|Bhopal
|76.18
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.68
|Chandigarh
|69.94
|Deharadun
|73.14
|Gandhinagar
|71.60
|Gangtok
|72.70
|Guwahati
|71.73
|Hyderabad
|73.91
|Imphal
|67.97
|Itnagar
|66.01
|Jaipur
|72.43
|Jammu
|71.47
|Jullunder
|74.80
|Kohima
|68.27
|Lucknow
|72.03
|Panjim
|64.29
|Patna
|74.14
|Pondicherry
|68.76
|Port Blair
|60.31
|Raipur
|70.32
|Ranchi
|71.20
|Shillong
|69.21
|Shimla
|70.47
|Srinagar
|74.14
|Trivandrum
|73.62
|Silvasa
|67.95
|Daman
|67.88
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|57.59
|Kolkata
|60.25
|Mumbai
|61.18
|Chennai
|60.64
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.80
|Aizwal
|55.14
|Ambala
|57.49
|Bangalore
|57.67
|Bhopal
|63.95
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.75
|Chandigarh
|58.41
|Dehradun
|60.79
|Gandhinagar
|63.99
|Gangtok
|59.35
|Guwahati
|60.02
|Hyderabad
|62.57
|Imphal
|55.84
|Itanagar
|55.20
|Jaipur
|61.61
|Jammu
|58.62
|Jullunder
|57.68
|Kohima
|56.07
|Lucknow
|58.82
|Panjim
|58.53
|Patna
|61.23
|Pondicherry
|59.56
|Port Blair
|54.24
|Raipur
|62.27
|Ranchi
|60.92
|Shillong
|57.38
|Shimla
|57.79
|Srinagar
|60.83
|Trivandrum
|62.64
|Silvasa
|58.34
|Daman
|58.27
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city