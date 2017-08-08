Petrol, diesel price on 8th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 8th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 9 paise and diesel by 11 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 8th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 8th August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|66.75
|Kolkata
|69.61
|Mumbai
|75.89
|Chennai
|69.13
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|66.96
|Gurgaon
|66.72
|Noida
|69.73
|Ghaziabad
|69.62
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|62.86
|Aizwal
|62.99
|Amabala
|66.32
|Bangalore
|67.77
|Bhopal
|73.37
|Bhubaneshwar
|65.86
|Chandigarh
|66.89
|Deharadun
|70.75
|Gandhinagar
|68.47
|Gangtok
|69.65
|Guwahati
|68.54
|Hyderabad
|70.66
|Imphal
|64.97
|Itnagar
|63.13
|Jaipur
|69.31
|Jammu
|68.57
|Jullunder
|71.7
|Kohima
|65.28
|Lucknow
|69.69
|Panjim
|60.47
|Patna
|71.11
|Pondicherry
|65.79
|Port Blair
|57.58
|Raipur
|67.32
|Ranchi
|68.8
|Shillong
|66.21
|Shimla
|67.43
|Srinagar
|71.24
|Trivandrum
|70.45
|Silvasa
|65.01
|Daman
|64.94
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|56.72
|Kolkata
|59.38
|Mumbai
|60.25
|Chennai
|59.71
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|57.21
|Gurgaon
|56.99
|Noida
|57.46
|Ghaziabad
|57.35
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|54.96
|Aizwal
|54.31
|Ambala
|56.62
|Bangalore
|56.79
|Bhopal
|63.37
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.04
|Chandigarh
|57.52
|Dehradun
|59.89
|Gandhinagar
|63.02
|Gangtok
|58.5
|Guwahati
|59.1
|Hyderabad
|61.62
|Imphal
|54.99
|Itanagar
|54.37
|Jaipur
|60.7
|Jammu
|57.83
|Jullunder
|56.87
|Kohima
|55.22
|Lucknow
|57.44
|Panjim
|57.64
|Patna
|60.35
|Pondicherry
|58.68
|Port Blair
|53.32
|Raipur
|61.34
|Ranchi
|60.01
|Shillong
|56.52
|Shimla
|56.93
|Srinagar
|60.03
|Trivandrum
|61.71
|Silvasa
|57.47
|Daman
|57.4
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.