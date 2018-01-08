Petrol, diesel price on 8th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 15 paise and diesel prices were raised by 18 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 8th January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.43
|Kolkata
|73.17
|Mumbai
|78.32
|Chennai
|73.01
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.39
|Aizwal
|66.54
|Ambala
|70.38
|Bangalore
|71.53
|Bhopal
|75.42
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.30
|Chandigarh
|67.74
|Dehradun
|73.03
|Gandhinagar
|70.04
|Gangtok
|73.40
|Guwahati
|72.39
|Hyderabad
|74.58
|Imphal
|68.62
|Itanagar
|66.64
|Jaipur
|73.34
|Jammu
|72.09
|Jullunder
|75.46
|Kohima
|68.95
|Lucknow
|72.53
|Panjim
|64.87
|Patna
|74.76
|Pondicherry
|69.34
|Port Blair
|60.89
|Raipur
|70.94
|Ranchi
|71.69
|Shillong
|69.92
|Shimla
|70.61
|Srinagar
|74.79
|Trivandrum
|74.25
|Silvasa
|68.53
|Daman
|68.47
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|60.49
|Kolkata
|63.15
|Mumbai
|64.28
|Chennai
|63.74
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|58.67
|Aizwal
|57.98
|Amabala
|60.71
|Bangalore
|61.50
|Bhopal
|63.24
|Bhubaneshwar
|64.87
|Chandigarh
|58.72
|Deharadun
|61.47
|Gandhinagar
|64.90
|Gangtok
|62.25
|Guwahati
|63.10
|Hyderabad
|65.72
|Imphal
|58.70
|Itnagar
|58.02
|Jaipur
|64.83
|Jammu
|61.50
|Jullunder
|60.53
|Kohima
|58.96
|Lucknow
|61.30
|Panjim
|61.50
|Patna
|64.19
|Pondicherry
|62.51
|Port Blair
|56.92
|Raipur
|65.37
|Ranchi
|63.95
|Shillong
|60.33
|Shimla
|60.20
|Srinagar
|63.73
|Trivandrum
|65.71
|Silvasa
|61.23
|Daman
|61.17
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city