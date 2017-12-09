Petrol, diesel price on 9th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 1 paisa and diesel prices by 3 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 9th December 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.18
|Kolkata
|71.94
|Mumbai
|76.62
|Chennai
|71.69
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.22
|Aizwal
|65.36
|Ambala
|68.74
|Bangalore
|70.25
|Bhopal
|73.89
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.06
|Chandigarh
|66.54
|Dehradun
|72.05
|Gandhinagar
|68.02
|Gangtok
|72.15
|Guwahati
|71.09
|Hyderabad
|73.25
|Imphal
|67.39
|Itanagar
|65.45
|Jaipur
|71.79
|Jammu
|70.87
|Jullunder
|74.17
|Kohima
|67.73
|Lucknow
|71.55
|Panjim
|63.72
|Patna
|73.53
|Pondicherry
|68.13
|Port Blair
|59.79
|Raipur
|69.71
|Ranchi
|70.71
|Shillong
|68.69
|Shimla
|69.90
|Srinagar
|73.57
|Trivandrum
|72.95
|Silvasa
|67.33
|Daman
|67.26
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.41
|Kolkata
|61.07
|Mumbai
|61.21
|Chennai
|61.52
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.65
|Aizwal
|55.99
|Amabala
|58.31
|Bangalore
|59.34
|Bhopal
|60.83
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.63
|Chandigarh
|56.69
|Deharadun
|59.68
|Gandhinagar
|62.20
|Gangtok
|60.20
|Guwahati
|60.89
|Hyderabad
|63.46
|Imphal
|56.66
|Itnagar
|56.02
|Jaipur
|62.42
|Jammu
|59.44
|Jullunder
|58.49
|Kohima
|56.93
|Lucknow
|59.52
|Panjim
|59.37
|Patna
|62.07
|Pondicherry
|60.38
|Port Blair
|54.98
|Raipur
|63.15
|Ranchi
|61.78
|Shillong
|58.27
|Shimla
|58.64
|Srinagar
|61.66
|Trivandrum
|63.49
|Silvasa
|59.14
|Daman
|59.08
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city