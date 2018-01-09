Petrol, diesel price on 9th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 10 paise and diesel prices were raised by 17 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 9th January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.53
|Kolkata
|73.27
|Mumbai
|78.42
|Chennai
|73.12
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.49
|Aizwal
|66.63
|Ambala
|70.51
|Bangalore
|71.63
|Bhopal
|75.52
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.40
|Chandigarh
|67.83
|Dehradun
|73.11
|Gandhinagar
|70.15
|Gangtok
|73.50
|Guwahati
|72.49
|Hyderabad
|74.68
|Imphal
|68.72
|Itanagar
|66.73
|Jaipur
|73.44
|Jammu
|72.19
|Jullunder
|75.56
|Kohima
|69.05
|Lucknow
|72.61
|Panjim
|64.96
|Patna
|74.86
|Pondicherry
|69.44
|Port Blair
|60.97
|Raipur
|71.04
|Ranchi
|71.77
|Shillong
|70.01
|Shimla
|70.71
|Srinagar
|74.89
|Trivandrum
|74.35
|Silvasa
|68.63
|Daman
|68.56
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|60.66
|Kolkata
|63.32
|Mumbai
|64.48
|Chennai
|63.92
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|58.84
|Aizwal
|58.15
|Amabala
|60.91
|Bangalore
|61.68
|Bhopal
|63.44
|Bhubaneshwar
|65.06
|Chandigarh
|58.88
|Deharadun
|61.61
|Gandhinagar
|65.10
|Gangtok
|62.45
|Guwahati
|63.28
|Hyderabad
|65.90
|Imphal
|58.87
|Itnagar
|58.18
|Jaipur
|65.03
|Jammu
|61.67
|Jullunder
|60.70
|Kohima
|59.13
|Lucknow
|61.45
|Panjim
|61.67
|Patna
|64.36
|Pondicherry
|62.68
|Port Blair
|57.08
|Raipur
|65.56
|Ranchi
|64.13
|Shillong
|60.50
|Shimla
|60.37
|Srinagar
|63.89
|Trivandrum
|65.89
|Silvasa
|61.40
|Daman
|61.34
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city