Petrol, diesel price on 9th November 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Comments |
New Delhi: Both Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 5 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 9th November 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.85
|Kolkata
|72.60
|Mumbai
|76.95
|Chennai
|72.40
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.85
|Aizwal
|65.99
|Amabala
|69.40
|Bangalore
|70.93
|Bhopal
|74.02
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.73
|Chandigarh
|67.18
|Deharadun
|72.58
|Gandhinagar
|68.68
|Gangtok
|72.80
|Guwahati
|71.78
|Hyderabad
|73.96
|Imphal
|68.05
|Itnagar
|66.09
|Jaipur
|71.93
|Jammu
|71.53
|Jullunder
|74.86
|Kohima
|68.39
|Lucknow
|72.07
|Panjim
|64.33
|Patna
|74.19
|Pondicherry
|68.78
|Port Blair
|60.35
|Raipur
|70.37
|Ranchi
|71.24
|Shillong
|69.35
|Shimla
|70.57
|Srinagar
|74.23
|Trivandrum
|73.65
|Silvasa
|67.98
|Daman
|67.91
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.31
|Kolkata
|60.97
|Mumbai
|60.94
|Chennai
|61.41
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.56
|Aizwal
|55.89
|Ambala
|58.21
|Bangalore
|59.10
|Bhopal
|60.24
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.52
|Chandigarh
|56.59
|Dehradun
|60.13
|Gandhinagar
|62.09
|Gangtok
|60.10
|Guwahati
|60.79
|Hyderabad
|63.35
|Imphal
|56.56
|Itanagar
|55.92
|Jaipur
|61.87
|Jammu
|59.34
|Jullunder
|58.39
|Kohima
|56.83
|Lucknow
|59.44
|Panjim
|59.26
|Patna
|61.97
|Pondicherry
|60.28
|Port Blair
|54.89
|Raipur
|63.04
|Ranchi
|61.67
|Shillong
|58.17
|Shimla
|58.53
|Srinagar
|61.56
|Trivandrum
|63.38
|Silvasa
|59.04
|Daman
|58.98
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city