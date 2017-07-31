PM Modi's new weapon to invade your social media posts

Zee Media Bureau/Smriti Srivastava

New Delhi: Government is all set to begin poking around social media sites of tax payers under the new big data plan - 'Project Insight'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new weapon possibly aims at checking tax invasion through virtual information drive with an experimental twist. The concerned authorities, garnering this information, will track your social media posts along with the bank statements. This will help them to sketch the gap between citizens' spending practice and income declaration.

If you are spending holidays at some exotic location but earning less than a sum of 6-digit salary per month, you better watch out now!

Your personal social media account could possibly be invaded by taxman to identify the defaulters in order to save on manpower wastage in raids.

Key Highlighters of the 'Project Insight'