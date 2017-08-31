close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PNB loans to get cheaper as bank cuts MCLR, base rate by up to 0.25%

Punjab National Bank has also reduced the MCLR by 0.20 percent on one- year, three years and five years maturities to 8.15 percent, 8.30 percent and 8.45 percent respectively.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 15:16
PNB loans to get cheaper as bank cuts MCLR, base rate by up to 0.25%

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank has cut marginal cost based lending rates by up to 0.25 percent for select maturities, effective tomorrow (Sept 01).

The state-owned lender has also slashed its base rate by 0.20 percent to 9.15 per cent.

"The bank has reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 20-25 basis points with effect from September 1, 2017," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

It has trimmed the MCLR by 0.25 percent each for overnight to 7.75 percent.

Besides, it had reduced the MCLR by 0.20 percent on one- month, three-month and six months maturities to 7.90 percent, 8 percent and 8.10 percent respectively.

It has also reduced the MCLR by 0.20 percent on one- year, three years and five years maturities to 8.15 percent, 8.30 percent and 8.45 percent respectively.

Banks had adopted MCLR from April 2016 following the directive of Reserve Bank of India. However, a majority of them still follow the base rate or the minimum lending rate formula to charge interest on loans.

MCLR, which is changed every month, is a uniform methodology which was introduced to ensure fair interest rates to borrowers as well as banks.

The PNB stock was trading 0.25 percent lower at Rs 141.95 on BSE.

TAGS

PNB loansPunjab National BankPNB MCLRPNB lending ratePNB base rate

From Zee News

Cash deposits of Rs 2.89 lakh crore in 13.33 lakh accounts post note ban under I-T radar
Personal Finance

Cash deposits of Rs 2.89 lakh crore in 13.33 lakh accounts...

Companies

IMG concludes report on telecom woes, some relief on plate

Govt rules out new window to deposit scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes
Personal Finance

Govt rules out new window to deposit scrapped Rs 500 and Rs...

Companies

Vedanta chairman wants govt to lessen approvals for busines...

Companies

Companies get socially more responsible, CSR spend up 47%:...

Finance Ministry notifies e-way bill rules
Companies

Finance Ministry notifies e-way bill rules

China&#039;s yuan posts best month since 2005 revaluation
International Business

China's yuan posts best month since 2005 revaluation

Delhi Metro to add 200 new coaches to combat rush during peak hours
Economy

Delhi Metro to add 200 new coaches to combat rush during pe...

Need 10 champions of states to achieve high growth rate: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Economy

Need 10 champions of states to achieve high growth rate: Ni...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video