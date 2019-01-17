हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Income tax return

Pre-filled I-T return from next year; refund process to be completed in just 1 day

The processing time at present for ITR is 63 days

Pre-filled I-T return from next year; refund process to be completed in just 1 day

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has sanctioned an estimated Rs 4,241.97 crore to implement the next generation system that will include pre-filled tax returns form and faster processing of income tax return filings from next year.

The move will help in bringing down the income tax return (ITR) processing time to one day and hence speed up refunds, an official release said.

“This approval has significant benefits for the Department and taxpayers through various functionalities such as pre-filling of ITR and acceptance by taxpayer as a means to improve accuracy and to reduce refund/processing turnaround time drastically, facilitation to taxpayers in resolving outstanding tax demands; integrated contact centers for taxpayer assistance and tax payer outreach program through digital media and employer/partner accreditation program to bring significant enhancement in services to taxpayers” the release said.

Briefing media about the decision, Union minister Piyush Goyal said that the processing time at present for ITR is 63 days and it will come down to one day after implementation of the project.

Goyal said the project is expected to be completed in 18 months and will be launched after three months of testing.

The Union Cabinet also approved the expenditure sanction for the consolidated cost of Rs.1,482.44crore of the existing CPC-ITR 1.0 project upto FY 2018-19.

 

Tags:
Income tax returnITR Filingpre-filled ITRITR processingtax return processing

Must Watch