Railways employees all set to get 78-day wages as productivity-linked bonus

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 78 days productivity-linked bonus for non-gazetted rail employees, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, Jaitley said, "The Cabinet has approved 78 days Productivity-Linked Bonus for non-gazetted rail employees for 2016-17."

He said that according to the existing formula the productivity-linked bonus was for 72 days.

"Six years ago there was a tradition of giving 78 days bonus. So the Cabinet has approved the 78 days productivity-linked bonus," the Finance Minister added.