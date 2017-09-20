close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Railways employees all set to get 78-day wages as productivity-linked bonus

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 16:15
Railways employees all set to get 78-day wages as productivity-linked bonus

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 78 days productivity-linked bonus for non-gazetted rail employees, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, Jaitley said, "The Cabinet has approved 78 days Productivity-Linked Bonus for non-gazetted rail employees for 2016-17."

He said that according to the existing formula the productivity-linked bonus was for 72 days.

"Six years ago there was a tradition of giving 78 days bonus. So the Cabinet has approved the 78 days productivity-linked bonus," the Finance Minister added.

TAGS

bonus for railway employeesUnion CabinetIndian RailwaysProductivity-linked bonusRailway employees

From Zee News

Ratan Tata expresses confidence in Narendra Modi, says PM will create &#039;new India&#039;
Economy

Ratan Tata expresses confidence in Narendra Modi, says PM w...

GDP growth at 3-year low: Govt will announce additional measures to boost economy, says FM Jaitley
Economy

GDP growth at 3-year low: Govt will announce additional mea...

Examining reports on black money commissioned by UPA: Modi govt
Economy

Examining reports on black money commissioned by UPA: Modi...

Gold price snaps 4-day losing streak, rises to Rs 30,750 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price snaps 4-day losing streak, rises to Rs 30,750 pe...

Centre to handover 3 ITDC hotels to state governments
Real Estate

Centre to handover 3 ITDC hotels to state governments

80,000 returns per hour being uploaded on GSTN portal, says Chairman
Economy

80,000 returns per hour being uploaded on GSTN portal, says...

NCDRC asks Unitech to refund over Rs 49 lakh with 10% interest p.a to a home buyer
Real Estate

NCDRC asks Unitech to refund over Rs 49 lakh with 10% inter...

Companies

M&M to acquire Turkish tractor, foundry firms for Rs 73...

Oil set for strongest Q3 since 2004, Iraq hints at OPEC extension
International Business

Oil set for strongest Q3 since 2004, Iraq hints at OPEC ext...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video