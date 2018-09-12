हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
OTP-based e-KYC

Raise limits on loans granted through OTP-based e-KYC: Kant

Kant said the current system of using biometric Aadhaar-authentication for small ticket loans will increase already high operating expenses of digital lenders.

Raise limits on loans granted through OTP-based e-KYC: Kant

Mumbai: Niti Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant Tuesday pitched for increasing the limits on loans granted through one time password-based electronic know your customer (KYC) verification.

Kant said the current system of using biometric Aadhaar-authentication for small ticket loans will increase already high operating expenses of digital lenders.

"Currently, lending through OTP-based e-KYC is capped at Rs 60,000 whereas the loan size through online digital mode, as per market data points, is approximately around Rs 3.5 lakh," Kant said in video address at a Bankbazar event here.

This was part of a list of suggestions Kant made for support to the digital lending ecosystem.

The bureaucrat said there is a need for multiple levels of digital verifications for establishing the identity of a person.

Kant also pitched for credit cards account opening using OTP-based e-KYC and OTP-based account opening.

"It should enable customers to apply for the card with more ease, and find products that best suit their financial needs. This will provide both retail consumer and SME customer more easy access to credit," he said.

There is also a need to add more issuers to Digilockers which currently store Aadhaar details using customer consent, he said.

Speaking at the same event, former RBI Deputy Governor S S Mundra said there is a need to overhaul fintech regulation in such a way that there is a "leap" rather than "incremental" change.

He said fintech needs to be handled separately by regulators and not inside a department.

Tags:
OTP-based e-KYCAmitabh Kantsmall ticket loansdigital lenders

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close