RBI all set to release new Rs 10 note: Here's all you want to know

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to issue new Rs 10 notes in a new avatar.

The revamped 10 rupee notes will be released under the Mahatma Gandhi series and have chocolate brown colour base, media reports have said.

The new note will bear the picture of the Konark Sun Temple.

Reportedly, the RBI has already printed around 1 billion pieces of the new Rs 10 note after getting design approval by the government last week.

Last time the old Rs 10 note got revamp was in 2005.

Following the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes November 2016, the central bank had introduced Rs 2,000 notes and new Rs 500 notes.

In August last year, the RBI also launched the Rs 200 note with an aim to make it easier for the common man to transact in lower denomination currencies. Alongside, the central bank also introduced Rs 50 note with a new look and additional security features.

Prior to the introduction on the new notes, India has currency denominations of Rs 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 500 and 2000.

As such, in the lower end of the denomination series, Rs 200 had been the missing link. The Rs 200 bill bears motif of Sanchi Stupa to depict India's cultural heritage.

The base colour of the note is bright yellow.