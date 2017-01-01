RBI introduces facility for NRIs to exchange old Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes up to June 2017

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has introduced a facility of exchange of specified bank notes (SBNs) to give an opportunity to Indian citizens and non resident Indian (NRI) citizens who were abroad during November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016.

Resident Indian citizens who were abroad during November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016 can avail this facility upto March 31, 2017 and Non Resident Indian citizens who were abroad during November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016 can avail this facility upto June 30, 2017.

While there is no monetary limit for exchange for the eligible Resident Indians, the limit for NRIs will be as per the relevant FEMA Regulations. They can avail this facility in their individual capacity once during the period on submission of ID documents, such as, Aadhaar number, Permanent Account Number (PAN) etc, and on submission of documentary evidence showing they were abroad during the period and, that they have not availed the exchange facility earlier, Customs certificate about import of SBNs by NRIs etc. No third party tender will be accepted under the facility.

On fulfilment of the terms and conditions and the genuineness of the notes tendered, admissible amount will be credited to the tenderer’s KYC compliant bank account.

The facility will remain open for residents from January 2, 2017 to March 31, 2017 and for NRIs from January 2, 2017 to June 30, 2017.

This facility will be available through Reserve Bank offices at Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Nagpur.

Indian citizens resident in Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan and Bangladesh cannot avail this facility.