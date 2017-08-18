close
By Ajeet Kumar | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 19:12
RBI introduces new Rs 50 note- Here are the photo, design and other details

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank will shortly issue new Rs 50 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing signature of RBI Governor Urjit R Patel.

"The new denomination has motif of Hampi with Chariot on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Fluorescent Blue. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse," RBI said in a statement on Friday.

"All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 50/- issued by the Reserve Bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender," it said.

Salient Features of new Rs 50 note

Obverse (Front)

1. See through register with denominational numeral 50,
2. Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari,
3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre,
4. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘INDIA’ and ‘50’,
5. Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI,
6. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait,
7. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right,
8. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (50) watermarks,
9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

Reverse (Back)

10. Year of printing of the note on the left,
11. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan,
12. Language panel,
13. Motif of Hampi with Chariot,
14. Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari.

Dimension of the banknote will be 66 mm x 135 mm.

 

TAGS

new Rs 50 notedesign of new Rs 50 notesize of new Rs 50 noteRBIphoto of new Rs 50 notenew Rs 50 banknotesfeatures of Rs 50 note

