close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

RBI launches Rs 200 note; promises to ramp up supply

The Reserve Bank on Friday launched the bright yellow 200 notes and said it will shortly ramp up the supply of the new currency note across the country.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 19:46
RBI launches Rs 200 note; promises to ramp up supply

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday launched the bright yellow 200 notes and said it will shortly ramp up the supply of the new currency note across the country.

Long queues of people were witnessed at RBI offices today to get the new Rs 200 currency note that has been introduced for the first time by the central bank.

The RBI has launched the Rs 200 note with an aim to make it easier for the common man to transact in lower denomination currencies.

These notes are available only through "select RBI offices and banks as is normal when a new denomination of notes is introduced and the supply increases gradually", the RBI said in a release.

The production of these notes is being "ramped up by the currency printing presses, and over time as more notes are printed, it will be distributed across the country through the banking channels and will be available for public in adequate quantity", the release said.

Following the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes last November, the central bank had introduced Rs 2,000 notes and new Rs 500 notes.

As per the new policy on theme-based currency notes, the Rs 200 bill bears motif of Sanchi Stupa to depict India's cultural heritage.

The base colour of the note is bright yellow, the RBI said.

The RBI had said that Rs 200 note will provide the "missing link" and ensure optimal mix of currency denominations.

Prior to the introduction on the new notes, India has currency denominations of Rs 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 500 and 2000.

As such, in the lower end of the denomination series, Rs 200 has been the missing link. The RBI had recently introduced Rs 50 note with a new look and additional security features.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that the government is not considering banning Rs 2,000 notes.

 

 

TAGS

Rs 200 noteRBInew Rs 200 notesImage of Rs 200 notedesign of Rs 200 noteRs 200 note in circulationnew currency denominationDemonetisation

From Zee News

Markets

Cafral study claims positive market response to NPA Ordinan...

Maruti Suzuki launches &#039;i Create&#039; personalisation for Swift
Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki launches 'i Create' personalisation...

Nandan Nilekani vows to repair Infosys, Murthy relations; stabilise company
Companies

Nandan Nilekani vows to repair Infosys, Murthy relations; s...

Companies

Infosys board terms past differences with Murthy 'unfo...

Companies

Back to Infosys as there was no one else: Nandan Nilekani

Companies

Aadhaar will come out with flying colours: Nandan Nilekani

Can you withdraw new Rs 200 notes through ATMs?
Personal Finance

Can you withdraw new Rs 200 notes through ATMs?

Joined Infosys at 26, re-joined at 62, says Nilekani
Companies

Joined Infosys at 26, re-joined at 62, says Nilekani

Real Estate

Centre to invite global expertise for housing scheme

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video