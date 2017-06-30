close
RBI starts printing Rs 200 currency notes: Report

If the report is true then it will be the first time that the RBI would be printing bills of 200 rupees.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 10:10
RBI starts printing Rs 200 currency notes: Report

New Delhi: Almost eight months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 (now old) notes, a financial daily has reported that RBI has started printing notes of Rs 200 denomination.

If the report is true then it will be the first time that the RBI would be printing bills of 200 rupees.

“The notes of Rs 200 denomination are being printed in one of the government-owned facilities after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed an order a few weeks ago for the bills,” the Economic Times reporting sources said.

Furthermore, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economist at the SBI Group told the ET, "For day-to-day transaction purposes, the introduction of 200 rupee notes will add to the ease of operations."

Meanwhile, a picture of the speculated new Rs 200 has gone viral. It could well be a photoshopped image.

Check it out.

Though it is very difficult to ascertain the veracity of the note, the picture does look very convincing.

The new currency note makes some details look very real –for example the necessary security features, RBI seal and watermarks mentioning Rs 200.

There is also Rs 200 written in Hindi while it is different in colour from Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes released recently after government's demonetisation drive.

