close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Restaurants to bill differently on Friday, pre midnight and post

Diners may be presented with two bills in some places -- one before Friday midnight, and one after 12 AM.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 20:25
Restaurants to bill differently on Friday, pre midnight and post

New Delhi: With the launch of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST), those planning to dine out on Friday night may find themselves caught in minor disputes over payments, if they stay on post Friday midnight.

 

'One crore traders, businessmen to come under GST ambit'
MUST READ
'One crore traders, businessmen to come under GST ambit'

Diners may be presented with two bills in some places -- one before Friday midnight, and one after 12 AM.

With a single tax replacing the current system of multiple taxes, eating out may become cheaper, but restaurants are looking at ways to bill their Friday midnight diners Friday night.

At The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, dining will become cheaper with the implementation of GST, with a 20 percent tax on alcohol and 18 percent on food, as opposed to the current 26 percent and 18.5 percent respectively.

To ward off confusion at Friday night, executive chef Rohit Tokhi said, "Our restaurants close by 11:30 pm and all bills will be raised before 12 am."

Food and beverages consumed before 12 am at the hotel bar would be billed by 11:58, he said.

"Any consumption post Friday midnight would be charged under GST," Tokhi said.

Gurgaon's Bristol Hotel will be taking the final orders at 11:45 pm on Friday, and the bill shall be raised before 12 AM, using old VAT and service taxes.

However, should a diner wish to stay on post 12 AM, the bill will then be raised under the new tax regime.

"We are following the same regulations for both F&B and our rooms," a spokesperson from the hotel said.

Priyank Sukhija, who owns several food chains in Delhi- NCR, including Lord of the Drinks, Tamasha and Teddy Boy, has decided shut all his restaurants before midnight, to "change billing software in accordance with the new tax structure".

When the eateries open on Saturday, the new tax rates will be in effect, he said.

Although, under the new GST, the taxes applicable on airconditioned and non-aircontioned spaces will be 18 percent and 12 percent respectively, Sukhija said charges for AC restaurants would be levied even if a customer dined outdoors.

"Our restaurants are AC establishments, so whether someone sits out or in, GST for AC, which is 18 percent, will apply," he said. 

TAGS

Goods and Services Tax (GST)GST rolloutGST launchIndia's new tax regimeGST complianceGST on restaurants

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Pay more for bank services, premium, credit card bills from July 1
Personal Finance

Pay more for bank services, premium, credit card bills from...

No need to worry about foreign investors perception on GST: Narayana Murthy
Companies

No need to worry about foreign investors perception on GST:...

GST Council cuts tax rate on fertiliser to 5%
Companies

GST Council cuts tax rate on fertiliser to 5%

Lesser talktime, higher phone bills under GST regime
Personal Finance

Lesser talktime, higher phone bills under GST regime

Traders hope GST to end &#039;miseries faced under VAT regime&#039;: CAIT
Economy

Traders hope GST to end 'miseries faced under VAT regi...

Effective GST rate on under-construction real estate at 12%
Real Estate

Effective GST rate on under-construction real estate at 12%

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video