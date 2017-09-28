close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Retirement age of doctors at 11 major ports increased to 65

The Cabinet's decision, it said, will help in retaining the existing strength of experienced doctors.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 22:57

New Delhi: The retirement age of doctors working in hospitals at 11 major ports has been increased by five years to 65, the shipping ministry on Thursday said.

The decision regarding this was taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

"The retirement age of superannuation of doctors working in hospitals in 11 major ports has been enhanced to 65 years from the existing 60 years," it said.

It said that availability of skilled healthcare professionals poses a may problem in expanding the services in hospitals at ports.

"As there is shortage of doctors in major port trust's health institutions, efforts are already on to recruit doctors to bridge the shortage," it added.

The Cabinet's decision, it said, will help in retaining the existing strength of experienced doctors.

The move would help provide better patient care satisfaction, it said adding more than 200 doctors working in port hospitals would be benefited by this decision.

It also said that the decision would help in improving doctor-patient ratio.

"This move will also address the shortage of doctors in port hospitals," the ministry said.

TAGS

Doctor retirement ageRetirement age increasedPort doctors retirementUnion cabinet on retirement age

From Zee News

Govt finalising electoral bonds scheme: Finance Minister
Economy

Govt finalising electoral bonds scheme: Finance Minister

Railways to engage with ISRO for rail safety: Piyush Goyal
Companies

Railways to engage with ISRO for rail safety: Piyush Goyal

Economy suffering from minor cold: Bibek Debroy
Economy

Economy suffering from minor cold: Bibek Debroy

Companies

Sebi slaps Rs 2.10 crore fine on stock broker

Government keeps option of financial stimulus open
Economy

Government keeps option of financial stimulus open

Mobile Congress a success, more industry players want to join us: Organisers
Companies

Mobile Congress a success, more industry players want to jo...

Arun Jaitley hits out at Yashwant Sinha, says acting in tandem will not change facts
Economy

Arun Jaitley hits out at Yashwant Sinha, says acting in tan...

Railways flexi fare scheme likely to be tweaked: Piyush Goyal
Companies

Railways flexi fare scheme likely to be tweaked: Piyush Goy...

US economic growth revised up to 3.1 percent rate in Q2
International Business

US economic growth revised up to 3.1 percent rate in Q2

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video