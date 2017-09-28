Retirement age of doctors at 11 major ports increased to 65

New Delhi: The retirement age of doctors working in hospitals at 11 major ports has been increased by five years to 65, the shipping ministry on Thursday said.

The decision regarding this was taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

"The retirement age of superannuation of doctors working in hospitals in 11 major ports has been enhanced to 65 years from the existing 60 years," it said.

It said that availability of skilled healthcare professionals poses a may problem in expanding the services in hospitals at ports.

"As there is shortage of doctors in major port trust's health institutions, efforts are already on to recruit doctors to bridge the shortage," it added.

The Cabinet's decision, it said, will help in retaining the existing strength of experienced doctors.

The move would help provide better patient care satisfaction, it said adding more than 200 doctors working in port hospitals would be benefited by this decision.

It also said that the decision would help in improving doctor-patient ratio.

"This move will also address the shortage of doctors in port hospitals," the ministry said.